Mercedes-backed manufacturer confirms upgraded tech will be released soon — here's what it could mean for drivers

A German battery manufacturer backed by Mercedes-Benz claims that we could see new EV battery technology beginning to roll out by the end of this year.

According to Electrek, Mercedes-backed battery manufacturer Farasis told investors during a meeting that it plans to begin delivering solid-state EV batteries by the end of 2025.

Farasis' solid-state batteries have an energy density of 400 to 500 watt-hours per kilogram, meaning that they can hold as much charge per kilogram as the leading technology in the industry right now.

Farasis' battery seems promising. According to the article, Mercedes used the new solid-state system to drive the 750-mile trip between Stuttgart, Germany, and Malmö, Sweden, on a single charge, and it said it had another 85 miles of range left available at the end.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Solid-state batteries are seen as the next wave of EV battery technology, where standard EV batteries use a liquid electrolyte to hold a charge, solid-state batteries use a solid one. They're seen as safer than liquid batteries, less prone to catastrophic failure, but the technology around them remains inconsistent.

However, there's immense appeal in them as well. They hold charge more efficiently than standard EV batteries, therefore giving you more distance per kilogram of weight added than traditional systems.

Driving an EV is easier and more affordable than ever, and technology like the solid-state battery is helping make ownership even better.

An EV can save you money on fuel and repairs compared to gas-guzzling cars, and it produces far less planet-warming pollution over its life span.

Pairing it with solar panels on your home is a fantastic way to take those savings even further, while making sure the energy used to power your car comes from a cleaner source as well.

EnergySage has free tools that can help you find vetted, local installers and can save you up to $10,000 on your installation.

Mercedes is one of several companies in the hunt for a big breakthrough in solid-state batteries, and with Farasis' newest technology under the hood, it's clear they're pushing to the forefront of the technology.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.