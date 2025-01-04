Mercedes-AMG teases electric SUV with serious power: 'A truly captivating high-performance off-roader'

More and more electric SUVs and other vehicles are matching the performance capabilities of gas-powered counterparts.

Mercedes-AMG, the high-performance arm of the famous Mercedes brand, is launching its first electric SUV.

Electrek reports the SUV is already being tested on public roads in Northern Ireland after being teased in November. According to Mercedes-AMG, the new SUV will be "a truly captivating high-performance off-roader," utilizing the company's AMG.EA platform for its electric vehicles.

The brand said the SUV will feature an 800-volt platform, similar to a past announcement for a Mercedes-Benz car, which enables fast charging (up to 248 miles) in 15 minutes. It was also noted the company said the electric vehicle would have an energy consumption of about 5.2 miles per kilowatt-hour.

According to Car & Driver, the SUV will also have new battery technology and an axial-flux electric motor, though details on range and charging time haven't been made available yet. An axial-flux motor is lighter and smaller than a traditional radial-flux motor, per Motor Authority, making it more efficient while still being powerful.

More and more electric SUVs and other vehicles are matching the performance capabilities of gas-powered counterparts, making them a viable option for consumers looking to make the switch.

And while the up-front cost for many EVs is higher than a vehicle with an internal combustion engine, the long-term savings on maintenance and fuel do add up.

Consumer Reports noted a 2020 study found that those costs fall by around 50 percent, with the ultimate number on fuel savings depending on how often you drive and fill up.

EVs are also great options for a greener future. The U.S. Department of Energy reports that thousands of pounds of air pollution are prevented from ending up in the atmosphere when switching to an EV from a gas-powered car.

If you're looking to go electric this year — perhaps so you can charge overnight, never have to stop at a gas station, nor get an oil change again — check out the TCD Guide's starter tips and user discussions on buying an EV.

