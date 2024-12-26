Mercedes-Benz unveils innovative new battery technology with potential to change the auto industry: 'Unlocks new possibilities'

Mercedes-Benz has an astounding vision for cities — and cars — in the future, including robo-taxis, bicycle motorways, and plenty of artificial intelligence, according to an ambitious list of "pioneering" possibilities the company shared for 2040 and beyond.

While the automaker likely won't be tackling all of the high-tech gadgets highlighted in the feature, it seems Mercedes leadership intends to be strong participants in what is likely to be an innovative and electrified future.

"We believe progress means developing innovative technologies in dialogue with society. It's how we maintain our innovative power and create a new kind of automotive experience," Mercedes official Markus Schäfer said in a company news release about the "car of the future."

As part of the inventions on that front is a power converter that provides for better control thanks to a remote, wireless system. It makes possible an EV battery that uses multiple chemistries and more than one type of cell, as reported by InsideEVs. The tech was showcased at an event in Stuttgart, Germany.









The cell-integrated converter "allows for control on an individual cell pair, allowing for much finer adjustment of the charge that goes into each one," InsideEVs' Andrei Nedelea wrote. "For this system to work, the cells need to be connected in parallel, not in series, which unlocks new possibilities."

The setup would allow for quicker detection of cell problems so they can be isolated and dealt with before greater malfunction. Other benefits include a modular, cost-saving design and better voltage control, the report continued.

Schäfer also confirmed interest in packs that use both lithium-iron phosphate and nickel-manganese-cobalt cells — LFP and NMC, for short. The chemistries are a part of battery research happening around the world, often geared to find cheaper, safer, and better-performing alternatives to costly and reliable lithium-ion tech. Samsung, Panasonic, and other well-known brands are at work on varying types of cells, as well.

"Yes, this is exactly the idea, to mix and match," he said in the InsideEVs story about cell diversity. Schäfer didn't provide a timeline for development, per the article.

The alternative cell chemistries complement each other well. While LFPs can quickly fully charge without degrading, NMCs "store more current," and are preferred for long-range EVs. The combination also offers safety and cost benefits, according to the tech publication.

"Having both in the same battery pack would have multiple advantages, taking advantage of both their strengths," Nedelea wrote.

It's all part of a highly electrified future envisioned with far less planet-warming fumes. By using EVs and other electric appliances, powered by renewables, we can limit our world's overheating and the feared worst-case weather and health scenarios that can develop from unchecked pollution, as described by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Fortunately, great tech that's fit for a pioneering future city already exists. Upgrading to smart appliances, thermostats, and lighting that can be managed with apps on your smartphone is a move that can save you cash and cut carbon pollution. Tax credits are available to help pay for some of the upgrades.

At Mercedes, its future car might include high-performance silk, leather made from recycled plastic, and solar paint that can power 7,450 miles of driving a year, if some of the concepts described on its website come to fruition.

"For us, innovation only makes sense if it offers our customers real added value," Schäfer said in the release.

