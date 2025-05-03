Etsy shopper shares baffling photos of bizarre products for sale on site: 'You'd think it would have to have some accuracy'

Generative AI is infiltrating every part of our lives, and people are monetizing it as best they can — for better or for worse.

The problem is that it's not always accurate and, sometimes, the mistakes reach a concerning degree.

In a subreddit for Melbourne, Australia, one person shared their disturbing Etsy finds.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A series of four photos displays framed poster art for sale that supposedly depicts the coastal capital of Australia. The AI-generated artwork is absurdly inaccurate, from the cityscape to the types of trams on the streets.

"If it was a fantasy image, sure, but designed as a travel poster, you'd think it would have to have some accuracy?" the original poster wrote in the caption.

While AI has its perks, it isn't perfect by any means, and it certainly fell short in these prints of Melbourne. It's comical, of course, to those who are familiar with Melbourne, but to the people who wouldn't know the difference, it becomes a more concerning problem of misinformation. Companies and individuals are using AI to make a profit, regardless of the accuracy.

Not only is it essentially false advertising, but the overuse and saturation of AI is damaging to the planet, as it consumes massive amounts of energy and water.

NPR called AI an "electrical hog," noting that Google's total planet-warming gas output climbed nearly 50% over the span of five years because of the electricity required to power AI data centers.

Without question, AI is contributing to a shifting climate. Nature observed that data centers account for more than 20% of electricity consumption in Ireland. Unfortunately, grid-provided power is still mostly created by burning coal, gas, and oil.

Despite renewable sources making up an increasing share of the energy supply, dirty fuels are still the main part of the electricity mix, and they all produce planet-warming pollution and contribute to environmental degradation through extraction.

An additional problem with these data centers is the amount of water they need to help cool down. This results in a drain on this vital resource. This could be a problem for drought-prone areas that feature these facilities, potentially reducing the freshwater supply for residents, which could lead to serious health problems through dehydration and poor sanitation.

It all seems a bit of a waste considering the frequency with which AI makes mistakes, often hindering the user experience.

The response to the flawed AI images was disappointment with a side of laughter.

"Sadly, these will sell," one Redditor sighed.

"Kwality," another wrote sarcastically. "Looks like an overseas designer pumping out hundreds of city posters."

