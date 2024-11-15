Tinder user confronts match after noticing concerning pattern in messages: 'Time to meet people outside again'

"When I called him out on it, he confessed he uses it because he doesn't have the energy to hold a conversation and didn't think I'd notice."

A Tinder user called out their match who enlisted the help of artificial intelligence during a conversation, demonstrating there are no shortcuts in love.

"A guy on Tinder used ChatGPT on me," a Redditor shared in the r/ChatGPT community, explaining how their match's initial message about their profile had them thinking, "What a catch."

However, things took a turn after the OP revealed they were sick, prompting a message with "tips on recovery" that seemed more computer than human.

"ChatGPT's sentence and paragraph structure became extremely obvious to me," the OP shared. "When I called him out on it, he confessed he uses it because he doesn't have the energy to hold a conversation and didn't think I'd notice."

"Gotta appreciate the innovative thinking," they concluded, sparking a flurry of comments suggesting their match's methods weren't all that original.

"Someone's been watching South Park!" one Redditor wrote, referring to the animated show's "Deep Learning" episode in which Stan uses ChatGPT to romance his girlfriend Wendy.

"At least he tried to personalize his messages by addressing your profile points," said someone else looking for a silver lining in the interaction.

Others pointed out that AI impeded real heart-to-heart connections — which was why the OP ultimately took issue with the situation.

"If both people are using AI to interact with each other to figure out common points and deal breakers more efficiently, I'm up for it," they said. "But in this situation, I clearly didn't agree to have an AI used on me — I thought it was a genuine conversation."

"Just wait until two people are both using ChatGPT messaging each other. Robots dating robots," another person added.

While new norms around the use of AI in dating apps will likely evolve over time, the matching fail also raises another potential issue beyond missed connections: That is, AI searches require massive amounts of energy, resulting in significant planet-warming pollution and water waste.

According to Forbes, ChatGPT uses as much power as nearly 180,000 U.S. households every single day, with just one conversation guzzling up water equivalent to that in one plastic bottle.

Experts warn that rising global temperatures are causing droughts to become more severe and frequent. To address this in the AI sector, scientists are working to make data centers more energy efficient, with a simplified algorithm among the potential solutions.

Meanwhile, one Redditor suggested a simple solution to avoid being Chatfished.

"Time to meet people outside again," they wrote.

