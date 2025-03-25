Frustrated user left speechless after attempting simple Google search: 'Really bizarre'

Artificial intelligence has redefined the limits of information gathering, but the information is not always accurate. A frustrated Google user showed how adding one word to the search query produces a contradictory AI answer.

Posting to the r/Google subreddit, the user shared side-by-side screenshots of the AI summaries produced for "8 pin vs 12 pin safety factor" and "8 pin vs 12 pin power safety factor."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The initial search produced an AI summary concluding that a 12-pin connector offers a higher safety factor because of its increased capability compared to an eight-pin connector. The amended search term produced a completely different AI response: a 12-pin connector offers a lower safety factor because it operates at its maximum power capacity.

"I absolutely hate Google's AI search summaries," the original poster expressed.

"I see this a LOT almost like something is programmed to invert when it meets certain criteria. Really bizarre how it can be so bad considering the Google results it pulls from almost always have the correct answer in the first 3 results," one commenter wrote.

While this AI failure is typically comical, seeing how technology still falls short of completing certain tasks with the degree of accuracy that we expect of it, the amount of resources spent to produce that AI answer is not.

AI uses significant amounts of electricity to generate responses. The servers also produce a lot of heat in data centers, requiring an extensive amount of water to cool them, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. On top of that, data centers use clean water to prevent excess minerals, salt, and bacteria from damaging the equipment and servers, per the University of Miami School of Law — meaning the water used for cooling can only be recycled a few times before it must be replaced.

AI data centers thus become a large burden for local communities where they are placed — especially places where water is scarce and energy prices may be high.

These AI failures, including Google AI's visual misrepresentation of gingivitis, are wasteful of resources while ultimately producing a subpar user experience. Tech experts are still navigating this new industry and learning how to regulate this technology.

"How do I stop the ai search results from showing," one curious user asked.

"Add -ai after the search text," one commenter shared, offering a screenshot of the trick in action.

"Hey thanks for this life saver!" someone replied.

