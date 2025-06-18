Officials issue sweeping ban that will have broad impact on retail stores: 'This is about securing the future'

Officials are hopeful that the ban will be a boon for the community.

Meghalaya, a state in northeast India, began enforcing a plastic ban on June 1.

The ban applies to rural and urban areas and is intended to reduce plastic pollution and protect local ecosystems.

As Borok Times reported, the plastic ban will apply to plastic bags, plastic banners, and certain plastic packaging items. Certain items might be approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards, such as those made from compostable materials.

Those who violate the ban will first face warnings, then fines and legal action, and could ultimately be charged with criminal activity.

Sniawbhalang Dhar, Environment Minister, said, "This is about securing the future of our people, our forests, and our heritage. The plastic ban in Meghalaya will lead us toward a cleaner, greener future."

Meghalaya joins communities around the world in implementing plastic bans. Bali has banned the production of plastic water bottles smaller than one liter. Nepal will be instituting a plastic ban in November. England has banned single-use cutlery and plates.

Reducing plastic waste through bans is an important step in cutting down on the plastic pollution on land and in waterways. According to the EPA, landfills received 27 million tons of plastic in 2018 alone.

Manufacturing plastic is also bad for both the environment and public health. The Conservation Law Foundation notes that plastic is made from fossil fuels using dirty energy. The production cycle of plastic items is entrenched in these dirty energy sources.

This means that reducing plastic use can have a beneficial impact on public health. Plastics break down into smaller particles, called microplastics, that can be found everywhere from in our brains to in clouds. They can lead to health complications like stroke, heart disease, and some types of cancer.

While plastic bans have many benefits, there are also notable drawbacks. For one, plastic products are often cheap and accessible, especially for low-income communities. Banning plastic can remove access to amenities and tools that members of these communities need.

Certain industries, like medicine and healthcare, also rely on single-use plastics for hygienic purposes.

While plastic bans are a step in the right direction for the health of the planet, more work needs to be done to accommodate these needs before plastic can be fully phased out.

However, Meghalaya is hopeful that its plastic ban will be a boon for the community.

According to Chief Secretary D. P. Wahlang, "We're not just banning plastic; we're promoting sustainable livelihoods."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.