McDonald's employee vents frustration over upsetting restaurant policy: 'It kills me'

One McDonald's employee was not happy after seeing many meals get trashed after going slightly cold.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post, a McDonald's employee revealed that the company's policies lead to massive amounts of food waste.

The original poster noted that slightly cold food is routinely trashed rather than given to employees or donated.

"We got apps like 'Too Good To Go' or could just give it to employees," they wrote, "but nah. That would count as theft."

Other McDonald's workers echoed the frustration, with one explaining: "I do food safety at my store. … Because it's fresh, not frozen, I have to put them in the waste if there isn't an order. It kills me."

While some workers admitted to taking food home or donating when possible, others described corporate standards that prevent redistribution.

"From what I was told, we don't offer to donate it because we could be liable if someone got sick from the old food," one user wrote.

Why is food waste important?

Globally, food waste accounts for about 8% to 10% of harmful gas pollution, largely due to the methane produced when food rots in landfills. Each meal that gets trashed represents wasted water, energy, and labor — resources that were used to produce, transport, and prepare it.

McDonald's food waste is especially frustrating given that millions of people face food insecurity. In the European Union alone, over 37 million people can't afford a quality meal every second day, and yet, fast-food chains discard perfectly edible food because of rigid policies.

Is McDonald's doing anything about this?

McDonald's has made some commitments to reducing food waste, but its policies remain inconsistent.

In some locations, particularly in the U.S., the company partners with food banks to donate surplus meals — but the Reddit thread suggests that this isn't a widespread practice.

McDonald's has publicly stated its goal to reduce food waste by improving kitchen efficiency and repurposing unsold ingredients into new products.

In some markets, the chain has also partnered with apps like Too Good To Go to sell discounted surplus meals. However, many employees report that individual stores still discard enormous amounts of food because of strict freshness policies and fear of liability.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

McDonald's isn't the only company facing backlash for food waste, but some businesses have found better solutions.

Trader Joe's and Kroger have made headlines for donating food even during power outages, ensuring that surplus meals go to people in need rather than landfills. In France, supermarkets are legally required to donate unsold food instead of throwing it away.

On an individual level, people can combat food waste, too. Composting is a great alternative when donating isn't possible, reducing landfill waste and repurposing food scraps for agriculture. If you choose not to eat at home, support restaurants and grocery stores that partner with food rescue programs.

McDonald's workers are making it clear: Food waste is a fixable problem, and it's time for major chains to step up.

