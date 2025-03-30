McDonald's makes groundbreaking change to iconic menu staple — and most customers won't even realize it

It's a hassle-free way for shoppers to make smarter choices without paying more.

From coffee cups to remote-control batteries, everyday items are getting an eco-friendly upgrade — and it could help your wallet and the planet.

In Finland, McDonald's is swapping out plastic drink lids for recyclable, fiber-based ones across the country.

Designed by Finnish packaging company Huhtamäki Oy, the new lids securely snap onto cups, are home-compostable, and can be recycled after use.

As reported by Packaging World, the chain plans to roll out the switch across all Finland locations by 2025, a move expected to cut 59,000 kilograms (over 130,000 pounds) of plastic waste by the end of the year.

Plastic waste isn't just a litter issue — it's also a pollution problem. Most plastic is made from dirty fuels like oil and gas that release heat-trapping pollution into the air.

Swapping to paper-based alternatives helps cut back that pollution and keeps toxic microplastics out of our bodies and waterways.

Other major brands are following suit. Battery maker Better Battery Co. became the first company to go fully plastic-free across its entire product lineup.

Its batteries, now sold at retailers like Target and Walmart, come in recyclable, FSC-certified boxes and even include a prepaid envelope so customers can easily return used batteries for recycling.

It's a hassle-free way for shoppers to reduce waste and make smarter choices without paying more.

Luxury whisky brand Bruichladdich is making a similar shift. As part of its "One Tin Lighter" initiative, the company teamed up with papermaker James Cropper to replace its traditional tin canisters with recyclable, molded fiber wraps.

The new glue-free design features a sleek clasp and elegant embossing, delivering a premium look with a lighter footprint.

This trend is part of a larger wave of companies opting for plastic-free packaging to meet consumer demand and reduce dirty fuel pollution.

Major brands like Seventh Generation and Unilever have also made similar packaging commitments to help curb plastic waste and protect communities from harmful pollution.

You can support this shift by choosing brands that prioritize eco-friendly initiatives; even something as simple as checking a company's website for its green efforts before you shop makes a difference.

Olli Johansson, McDonald's Finland CEO, commented the following, according to Yahoo Finance: "McDonald's goal is for all packaging to come from renewable, recycled, and certified materials before the end of 2025."

