This small group of toilet paper companies is trying to change one of America’s most wasteful industries

Americans use a ton of toilet paper: on average, more than 140 rolls of TP a year! So switching to more sustainable toilet paper that uses fewer trees, water, and energy can make a big difference.

But with so many brands on the market, it can be hard to know which is best for the environment.

What is the best sustainable toilet paper company?

When it comes to the most sustainable toilet paper, a few popular brands stand out. Seventh Generation, Who Gives a Crap, and Reel are all top contenders.

Seventh Generation is a leader in eco-friendly products, and its toilet paper is made from 100% recycled paper. This means that it’s not using “virgin pulp” to create new toilet paper.

Who Gives a Crap is a social enterprise that donates 50% of its profits to help build toilets for those in need. Like Seventh Generation, Who Gives a Crap also sells 100% recycled toilet paper but also sells bamboo toilet paper.

Reel is a brand that makes its toilet paper from bamboo and sells it in zero-plastic packaging.

Some groups have tried to find the “best” sustainable toilet paper company. The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), a nonprofit environmental group, ranks toilet paper companies annually.

Photo Credit: NRDC

This NRDC ranking considers several factors, like how much of the paper is produced from recycled content. Another variable is whether or not the paper is bleached with harmful chemicals, like chlorine.

While the NRDC’s ranking is extremely helpful, there will always be other factors that can influence which sustainable toilet paper brand is right for you. The price, feel, and availability will all change how you feel about these brands.

But if you generally avoid the brands with lower rankings, you’re probably doing more to help stop deforestation. Basically, giving a crap about the toilet paper you use matters.

