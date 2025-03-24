Major companies join forces to combat pressing global issue: 'We will inspire more brands to take action'

"We're removing the barriers that often prevent companies from undertaking sustainability initiatives."

In a step toward sustainability, AE Global has expanded its partnership with rePurpose Global, the world's leading Plastic Action Platform, to tackle plastic waste at scale. This collaboration will enable businesses to integrate circular solutions into their packaging strategies — helping both consumers and the planet.

"Our customers care about impact," AE Global managing partner Mike Forenza said in a statement. "Partnering with rePurpose Global allows us to confidently guide our packaging customers to a sustainability strategy that is verifiable, scalable, and affordable."

Plastics, made from dirty fuels, contribute significantly to climate change and human health risks, from microplastics in our food to pollution-driven extreme weather events. By addressing this issue at its core, AE Global and rePurpose Global are setting a precedent for corporate responsibility. Their partnership will help brands transition toward more sustainable packaging, cutting plastic waste while also reducing carbon emissions.

AE Global's new initiative allows businesses to opt for Plastic Negative or Plastic Neutral packaging, ensuring that an equal or greater amount of plastic is removed from the environment than is used in their products. The company has already funded the recovery of 383,932 pounds of ocean-bound plastic, equivalent to removing 9.6 million plastic bottles from nature.

Consumers will benefit from this shift, as sustainable packaging often leads to better product design, waste reduction, and a decline in health-harming microplastics. The partnership also includes Talk Trash, powered by Small Circle, which helps brands showcase their sustainability efforts through impact reports and certification seals.

This initiative aligns with a growing trend — many major corporations, including Unilever and Nestlé, are investing in sustainable packaging and plastic recycling programs to curb environmental impact.

"We're removing the barriers that often prevent companies from undertaking sustainability initiatives," CEO and co-founder of rePurpose Global Svanika Balasubramanian said in a statement. "By working with AE Global, we're helping brands turn plastic responsibility into a competitive advantage — without added complexity or cost. By harnessing our collective reach, we will inspire more brands to take action, drive more investment into global recovery and recycling infrastructure, create cleaner communities, and make a tangible difference in protecting our planet."

For those looking to support brands making meaningful environmental changes, check out TCD's guide on eco-friendly initiatives and plastic-free packaging alternatives.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.