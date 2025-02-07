Mazda begins developing next-gen EV: 'Advanced design, superior convenience, and extended driving ranges'

Whether powered by battery, hydrogen, or a combination of electricity and fuel, electric vehicles help reduce the overall amount of harmful air pollution.

Mazda is building its first dedicated battery-powered electric vehicle (BEV), Carscoops reported. Not only that, the Japanese auto manufacturer is opening a new battery plant in Yamaguchi Prefecture to produce Panasonic batteries that will power this new BEV.

Mazda is building this electric vehicle platform from the ground up to accommodate the Panasonic EV batteries. Though the official launch date for the new BEV is uncertain, Carscoops predicted it may be sometime in 2027, based on comments by Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro.

In the meantime, Mazda's in-house development team is working to deliver a BEV with "advanced design, superior convenience, and extended driving ranges," per Carscoops.

The design, quality, and performance are crucial, especially given that Mazda is entering the BEV sector later in the game, with competitors like Tesla, Audi, and BMW already launching tried-and-tested models.

However, Mazda's investment in a new electric vehicle is exciting news for the industry that may slowly see gas-powered vehicles phased out. Both consumers and the planet can benefit from this trend.

Whether powered by battery, hydrogen, or a combination of electricity and fuel, electric vehicles help reduce the overall amount of harmful air pollution generated by operating gas-powered vehicles. This leads to a cleaner and cooler planet.

Electric vehicles also save car owners money on fuel and maintenance due to fewer moving parts. The Natural Resources Defense Council found that EV owners saved almost $700 on fuel in one year.

Some commenters did not seem impressed the vehicle's potential debut time will be two years into the future.

"2027? … China will be into VTOLs by then," one Reddit commenter wrote in the r/electricvehicles subreddit, referring to compact aircraft. Another commenter replied, "They already are. This will be a decade behind the times when launched."

Another commenter cautioned readers to wait before purchasing. "As a former owner of a [Mazda] CX-90 PHEV (the first model year of their first gen PHEV), wait a year before getting this. … Don't buy any company's first EV in the first model year. It's gonna suck."

Others, though, were more excited. "This is great news," one wrote. "Mazda knows how to build fun to drive vehicles but the engine/transmission combo (including fuel economy) isn't industry leading."

"Mazda design language is great," added another. "Their car shapes still look great 10 years on. Just hope their EV tech can match it."

