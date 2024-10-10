Researchers reach breakthrough in electric vehicle battery manufacturing: 'A key aspect there'

Those are all factors that impact EV pricing and performance.

German engineers are working to provide electric vehicle batteries with a better home.

The researchers from the Fraunhofer Institute for Machine Tools and Forming Technology said in a lab summary that improved power pack housings can be lighter, less expensive to make, and even safer. Those are all factors that impact EV pricing and performance as well.

To accomplish the goals, the team is developing a single housing that combines systems. The unit will also be made from heat-conductive materials and treated with a "bio-based flame-retardant coating," all per the experts' report.

The result could eventually be enjoyed by motorists with improved range and safety.

"Reducing mass lets us increase energy density," said Fraunhofer project manager Rico Schmerler, referring to storage capacity, in the lab report, "and thus range, even as the number of battery cells stays the same. By making the enclosure lid out of a fiber composite material, we were able to reduce the mass by more than 60% compared to … steel."

The research, dubbed COOLBat, includes 15 partners. The experts are also analyzing production methods in addition to housing size and materials. They plan to cut production emissions by 15%. A circular, cleaner process that produces an easily repairable product is part of the ambitions, according to Fraunhofer.

Some of the breakthroughs seem fairly simple in concept. For example, the team suggests in the report to incorporate cooling channels into needed load-bearing structures. By combining an aluminum foam material — used as a protective shield — with a special wax, the substance can reduce the energy needed to cool the battery. In some cases, new materials were developed to aid in heat transfer and cooling.

The lab article notes that a Mercedes EQS power pack is being used for testing.

"We're focusing on functionally integrated structures. Tasks that used to be handled by different modules inside the battery are being integrated into a single component … to shrink the installation space and streamline interfaces," Schmerler said in the summary.

Researchers elsewhere are also working to improve battery production. Experts at California's Liminal have technology that can detect pack flaws as the units are being made. That breakthrough can help to prevent costly recalls, like one for the Chevy Bolt in 2021, per Liminal.

Importantly, batteries are already safe, reliable power supplies for rides that are far cleaner than gas-burning alternatives. The U.S. Energy Department notes that EVs prevent thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution when compared to fossil-powered rides. The exhaust is contributing to planet warming that NASA links to increased risk for flooding, heat waves, and other costly environmental maladies. What's more, gas-powered vehicles are more likely than an EV to catch fire, as reported by Edmunds.

Tax breaks in the U.S. worth up to $7,500 are making switching to an EV easier than ever. After the purchase, you can save up to $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance.

In Germany, the experts plan to continue improving battery housing units. Lighter lids, safer coatings, and smarter design features are the likely results. They said in the lab summary that expanding the tech's use for application in planes, trains, and boats is a goal.

"The energy density of present-day battery systems has plenty of room for improvement, and battery enclosures are a key aspect there," Schmerler said.

