Mazda announces its first global-market EV: 'Officially launched in the fall of 2024'

"Gets my vote for the best-looking sedan introduced in the last 10 years."

Renowned Japanese automaker Mazda recently unveiled the EZ-6 electric sedan, making it the company's first global-market EV to be released, per Green Car Reports.

Mazda, which showcased the EZ-6 in China earlier this year, shared in a press release that the vehicle is set to be "officially launched in the fall of 2024 as a global model," giving North American EV enthusiasts hope it will soon be available to them as well.

The modified long-range EV is an exciting successor to the Mazda 6 as it brings together Mazda's style with powertrain and connectivity tech powered by Chinese automaker Changan Automobile.

The advanced features in the EZ-6 include a rear-wheel drive for better handling and a 50:50 front-rear weight distribution. Analyzed by a Chinese test cycle, the model will have a 373-mile range and confirmation for all-electric and plug-in hybrid options.

Despite being announced as the first entry into the global EV market, the EZ-6 is actually succeeding the MX-30, a model that had a short-lived release.

EVs continue to provide financial benefits to consumers, including a reduction of up to $1,500 annually on maintenance and gas expenses and a federal EV tax credit of up to $7,500. Additionally, as EVs produce no exhaust, they reduce heat-trapping air pollution.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

As Mazda reestablishes itself in the EV space, developments are in place to make energy-efficient vehicles more practical. Companies such as Tesla, Walmart, IKEA, and others are all building out EV charging infrastructure, leading to the deployment of over 130,000 public EV charging stations across the United States, a number that has quintupled since 2014.

The benefits and advancements associated with EV technology have also been met with concerns about the pollution created during the battery manufacturing and charging process.

While this is noteworthy, the amount of minerals sourced annually for the transition to clean energies is minor compared to the 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels cultivated each year. With energies such as solar and wind, the goal is that this will significantly reduce that.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

This move by Mazda is a step in the right direction for the EV transition.

"Gets my vote for the best-looking sedan introduced in the last 10 years," wrote one reader.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.