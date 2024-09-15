New research reveals remarkable benefits of installing solar panels: 'More affordable energy'

An investment in solar panels can help the environment and reduce your utility bill, but it can also benefit those in the community around you.

According to a recent study, both personal systems and community solar projects can help reduce demand in "neighborhood-sized" parts of the electrical grid, resulting in an annual savings of around 40% (including incentives) for those in the area.

"It lowers the cost for everybody," lead author Nick Laws told Inside Climate News, adding that we need to change how utilities are funded in order to "align their economic incentives with providing cleaner and more affordable energy."

Renewable energy sources now provide 30% of global electricity needs, and solar power is a large part of the environmentally friendly equation. They don't produce planet-warming pollution and can reduce or replace the use of dirty energy sources, moving us all closer to our net-zero goals.

If you're on the fence about making the upgrade, consider that the Inflation Reduction Act offers a 30% federal tax credit on the cost of solar installations, making the decision that much easier.

By choosing to pair photovoltaics with a battery storage system, you also gain energy independence. In addition, these sustainable energy upgrades can add value to your home for years to come, as most photovoltaic systems have operating lives of around 30 years.

Of course, taking that first step toward energy efficiency upgrades can be a daunting task, but there are services such as EnergySage to help guide you through the process.

It offers an online portal with plenty of resources so you can do your own research and turn to personal energy consultants to assist you when the need arises.

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price," EnergySage President and COO Charlie Hadlow told The Cool Down. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes. And we maintain your privacy along the way. Our whole service is free for homeowners and renters."

The company covers an array of services beyond just solar installation advice, including support for other climate-friendly upgrades such as heat pumps and electric vehicle chargers.

