Toyota makes game-changing breakthrough that could revolutionize EV industry: 'May redefine benchmarks'

Toyota has been making headlines for shifting its manufacturing plans to meet electric vehicle demand, as Reuters reported. Now, the automaker intends to have a next-generation battery to power future rides, according to a news release.

Toyota has partnered with Sumitomo Metal Mining to produce cathode materials for solid-state batteries for 2027-28 EVs. The tech is promised to lower the pack size, increase output, and charge faster.

That translates to a 600-mile range and a superfast 10-minute charge time, putting Toyota at the forefront of performance, WebProNews reported.

It would also be the "world's first practical use" of the battery type in EVs at this scale, according to the reports.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"If Toyota delivers on its promises, it may redefine benchmarks for EV efficiency and durability, fostering greater consumer confidence and investment in clean energy solutions," WebProNews' Maya Perez wrote.

Solid-state batteries are being developed by other automakers and even NASA to capitalize on the same performance and longevity perks identified by Toyota. But an affordable manufacturing process has been one of the big hurdles holding the tech back, according to Top Speed.

When batteries operate, ions move between the anode and cathode through an electrolyte, typically a flammable liquid, the Department of Energy explained. Firm middles, such as the one being designed as part of the agreement between the two Japanese companies, are also touted as safer.

Sumitomo and Toyota have been working together on cathode construction for several years and are now poised to bring the tech to market, according to the release.

"Both companies will continue to develop various areas such as improving the performance, quality, and safety of cathode materials," per the statement.

This would be a big splash for the automaker, which broke ground for cleaner rides in the late 1990s with its Prius hybrid. On the high end, the latest tech's potential could even provide a 750-mile range and last 30 years. It's meant to compete with Tesla, Forbes reported.

WebProNews cited Toyota's other successes and partnerships as a reason for optimism that it can deliver the ballyhooed pack.

"If successful, this could not only boost Toyota's market share but also accelerate the global transition to sustainable mobility by making EVs more practical for mass adoption," Perez wrote.

Recurrent reported that most EV packs already come with warranties of about a decade or 100,000 miles. The average EV range for model year 2024 is 283 miles, according to the Department of Energy. That's why making the switch now remains a huge long-term value, providing up to $1,500 per year in gas and service cost savings, in addition to perks offered by certain states to offset purchase and charging expenses.

Savings can be expanded by using a rooftop solar system at home to provide cleaner energy to charge the rides. EnergySage can help you compare quotes, find a panel installer, and lock in tax rebates that expire Dec. 31. The advice can save you up to $10,000.

Cleaner energy and transportation also prevent heat-trapping air pollution that's contributing to increased risks of severe weather, NASA reported.

Tailpipe exhaust carries loads of health risks, too. Each EV that replaces a gas car prevents thousands of pounds of planet-warming fumes annually, all according to government reports.

Now, Toyota and Sumitomo plan to "reshape the market" with a breakthrough battery, per WPN.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.