Chevrolet announces return of beloved model with incredible price tag — here are the details

After a temporary retirement period since its original debut in 2023, the Chevrolet Bolt — the brand's only best-selling, inexpensive, entry-level electric vehicle — is scheduled to return as a 2027 model. It is anticipated to hit shelves sometime next year, according to Kelley Blue Book.

While the 2023 model proved relatively incompatible with Chevrolet's budding EV platform and its emphasis on battery inclusivity, the refreshed 2027 design is equipped with up-to-date battery technology as well as other minor visual upgrades for the exterior and interior alike.

According to KBB, a standard DC fast charger can bring the new and improved Chevy Bolt from 20% to 80% capacity in less than half the time required by the retired model. General Motors projects a 255-mile range on a full battery.

What's most remarkable about the Bolt, however, is its startlingly low price — at under $30,000, KBB anticipates that the upcoming 2027 model will be the least expensive available EV in the United States. Its closest competition for an EV model that's budget- and planet-friendly is the all-new Nissan Leaf.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

After all, going electric is one of the easiest and most effective ways to save money on fuel and maintenance for your car while reducing fuel-based carbon pollution on your daily commute. EVs generate zero tailpipe carbon dioxide, contributing far less to our planet's overheating than vehicles with internal combustion engines. According to a Massachusetts Institute of Technology study, the total carbon pollution generated by an EV is about 200 grams (0.44 pounds) per mile driven, down from over 350 (0.77 pounds) for a combustion-based vehicle.

Of course, EVs are far from environmentally perfect. The lithium batteries necessary to power these vehicles, for instance, require abrasive resource mining to produce and leave behind a mess of toxins and contaminants when improperly disposed — but the resource drain for EV batteries is minimal compared to the billions of tons of fossil fuels burned each year by combustion-based vehicles, and battery recycling facilities are helping make the disposal process more circular and sustainable. On the whole, making the switch is well worth it.

The upcoming Chevy Bolt may be one of the least expensive EV starters yet, but there's always room for more savings.

Charging your vehicle at home instead of at a public charging station can save you hundreds each year. Qmerit is helping homeowners who want to install Level 2 chargers by providing free, instant installation quotes.

Installing home solar panels can make owning or leasing an EV even cheaper by reducing the electricity costs of charging your car at home. If you're interested, tools like EnergySage can help you get started on the solar process.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.