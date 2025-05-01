Company unveils game-changing engine technology that could replace diesel: 'A level of efficiency ... the market has never seen before'

Biofuels such as ethanol are an imperfect solution to the climate crisis.

As businesses find ways to phase out dirty energy and move toward a cleaner future, some companies are stepping in to create energy alternatives that are powerful enough to replace our current systems.

MayMaan, an energy company aiming to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy, has developed a groundbreaking new engine that could replace diesel engines.

The company says its engines, which are fueled by 70% water and 30% ethanol, can provide energy to sites such as data centers, electric vehicle charging stations, and off-grid power systems.

"After a decade of innovation and refinement, we're excited to introduce a technology that not only addresses the urgent need for clean energy solutions but does so with a level of efficiency and reliability that the market has never seen before," said Doron Shmueli, CEO of MayMaan, in a press release.

The new engines have the ability to outperform diesel engines, which create exhaust that is bad for your health.

Biofuels such as ethanol are an imperfect solution to the climate crisis because they produce air pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet. Still, biofuels are cleaner than gas, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 86%, according to the Department of Energy.

Ethanol is also made from plants, which makes it renewable, unlike dirty energy sources such as coal and oil. This is more cost-effective in the long run because there is a nearly endless supply of biofuel sources.

Investing in sustainable products is good for business because it helps save money, prevent costly disasters, and preserve the health of paying customers.

It appears that businesses understand this, as MayMaan said it is finalizing licensing agreements with global manufacturers and distributors. The company said it has gotten interest from industry leaders in the U.S. and Europe.

"MayMaan is committed to providing innovative sustainable solutions through advanced technology. We are proud to offer solutions that not only meet the demands of today but also create a cleaner, more efficient future," said Eitan Shmueli, president of MayMaan, in a press release.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.