Pro race car driver faces backlash after images of luxury purchase go public: 'Money can't buy class'

Commenters were critical of the driver Max Verstappen and F1 racing itself.

Max Verstappen, a Formula One race car driver, is one of the world's most famous athletes. The youngest driver to ever win an F1 race has won the championship four times in a row and has millions of fans all over the world. However, in a recent Reddit post, Verstappen has been scrutinized for purchasing a luxury yacht.

In the post, a user shared images of Verstappen's 33-meter Mangusta GranSport 22 in the Monte Carlo marina. The OP wrote that the yacht "was built by Overmarine and launched during the winter break. It's called 'Unleash the Lion.'"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Meanwhile peasants like you and I are told to drive less, walk more, use more public transportation, and reduce waste to cut down our carbon footprints," one commenter said.

According to Fortune, the "world's wealthiest 10% already account for half of the world's carbon dioxide emissions." A large source of this pollution comes from luxury yachts. One 2021 study from Beatriz Barros and Richard Wilk found that the biggest source of billionaires' carbon emissions was private yachts. Yachtlify reports that yachts can consume over 100 gallons of diesel fuel per hour.

Scientist Gregory Salle reported in his book "Superyachts: Luxury, Tranquility and Ecocide" that just the top 300 superyachts (boats that are at least 24 meters long) emit more tons of carbon each year than the nation of Tonga. In addition to planet-warming pollution, yachts also contribute to noise and water pollutants and high energy use for heating and cooling.

Other rich celebrities, including Jeff Bezos and J.K. Rowling, also have sparked outrage for their personal yachts, which cost millions of dollars and contribute to heat-trapping pollution. A report by the New York Post found that Bezos' yacht, Kora, produces about 447 times more pollution than the average American.

While Verstappen has been known to engage in charity work, including racing in an event for mental health, commenters were critical.

"A private jet, a yacht, bunch of jetski's, a race team, a job as an f1 racer," one wrote. "He has the carbon footprint of a midsized city by himself!"

"Money can't buy class!" another said.

Others noted that F1 itself, which is pushing for more sustainable racing, is a "PR stunt," as one user called it. "Driving the cars is only a small single digit percentage of F1s actual fuel and emissions cost. The vast majority is spent shipping the paddocks across the world on a weekly basis."

Formula One drivers have been blasted for their use of private jets to travel during the season. According to The Athletic, each season of F1 produces about 256,000 tons of emissions. Over 72% of that is travel for employees, sponsors, and equipment. Only 0.7% comes from the race cars themselves.

"For F1 it's also about marketing and appearing green enough to continue to be allowed to race in countries where there is increasing protest against motorsports like F1," someone wrote. "The alternative is that F1 only races in oil producing countries, which is the last thing anyone wants."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



