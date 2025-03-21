  • Business Business

Debate sparks online over video of massive yacht that contains another smaller yacht inside: 'This is ridiculous'

"Your superyacht is pregnant with a yacht."

You know you have a big yacht when penguins stop to stare. This Reddit video features a yacht so massive that it has a smaller yacht inside it — plus a helicopter landing pad. 

There's nothing like setting sail on the sea or ocean, especially on a luxury yacht with friends. However, is there such a thing as too much with these massive personal vessels?

Noticing the smaller vessel hiding inside, one commenter on the Reddit post said: "Your superyacht is pregnant with a yacht."

The controversy over such a big yacht is similar to the feelings some have regarding massive road vehicles — how much of a carbon footprint is it leaving?

Using the International Maritime Organization's data, Malcolm Jacotine, founder of the superyacht consultancy firm Three Sixty Marine, said yacht emissions could reach 10 million tons by 2030 if there is no change in how they are operated, per Bloomberg.

Then there's the issue of affected wildlife. A whale dove in the distance in another clip — whales have often been the victims of various vessel strikes when they come to the surface. A penguin (possibly in Antarctica or Africa) waddled on the shore as a massive yacht loomed nearby.

Unfortunately, the African penguin's already endangered population has been adversely affected by the intensity of underwater noise levels from increased large-vessel traffic, per the journal Science of the Total Environment

Noise pollution from yacht engines can interfere with marine animals' navigation, sleep, communication, and hunting, and it has even caused hearing loss in some creatures.

Increased leisure boating has also been linked to transporting aquatic alien species, per a report in the ScienceDirect journal Ocean & Coastal Management.

Is there a solution or middle ground in the works? Perhaps, thanks to the dawn of electric yachts. Like their four-wheel road counterparts, electric yachts can be quieter than traditional ones since their propulsion system has fewer moving parts.

Some yachts even have solar panels and wind turbines that can reduce the use of or sometimes replace generators. Some hybrids still use diesel generators capable of switching to battery operation in the future or at least short distances for now, according to Boatbookings.

The feelings in the comments ranged from outrage to awe to humor.

"This is ridiculous," one person stated.

Another commenter exclaimed: "Hard to [imagine] that much volume in the garage when looking at the yacht from outside! So cool!"

x