Onlooker sparks fury after lavish behavior at exclusive event comes to light: 'This is ridiculous'

Ahead of Miami's Art Basel, an event known for over-the-top installations and celebrity drop-ins, someone spotted a different kind of spectacle: two massive yachts.

A viral drone video from photographer Jason (@heidoutphoto) shows two of the world's largest superyachts parked side-by-side in the marina, dwarfing the water below and sparking a wave of frustration.

The footage speaks for itself: two gleaming megayachts, each with sprawling decks and helipads, sitting quietly as the city prepares for its biggest cultural week.

While the yachts are undeniably impressive, their environmental impact is far harder to gloss over. Large yachts are among the most polluting personal assets on the planet.

In fact, according to Fortune, the combined annual carbon pollution from the top 300 superyachts is comparable to what hundreds of average Americans produce in a year, despite serving only a handful of passengers.

Some countries have explored luxury fees on high-polluting travel like private jets and megayachts, but experts note that these costs rarely matter to their ultra-wealthy owners.





Looking at some of the prominent individuals spotted in or owning these massive ships, from high-profile celebrities like Michael Jordan to billionaire tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg, it's clear that these fees won't be much of a deterrent.

Because these vessels burn enormous amounts of fuel while transporting very few people, they create a disproportionately large amount of air pollution compared to other forms of travel.

Moments like this highlight exactly why cleaner transportation options, like EVs and electric passenger ships, are becoming more important worldwide.

For many viewers, though, the frustration was more immediate.

"The price of those yachts could make sure every American gets food the next year or two, but no. I'm big on capitalism, but this is ridiculous," one commenter said.

Another asked, "Like what do you need two helicopter pads for? Honestly? Just looks like a waste."

