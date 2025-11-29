Michael Jordan sparks backlash after lavish behavior comes to light: 'We pay for that when we purchase his sneakers'

Another simply replied in disbelief: "No way."

Basketball icon Michael Jordan is making headlines again, but this time, it's not for a game-winning shot.

Recent reports have revealed that the six-time NBA champion has been spotted aboard Joy, an $80 million superyacht, and the price tag for just one week on the water has left fans stunned, according to Supercar Blondie.

The 70-meter vessel, built by luxury shipmaker Feadship, is one of the most lavish yachts in the world. It boasts five sprawling decks, a private gym, a basketball area, a beach club, and even "winter gardens," air-conditioned lounges designed for comfort in any climate.

Chartering the yacht reportedly costs around $780,000 per week, a figure that has sparked widespread disbelief and criticism online.

While Jordan doesn't appear to own Joy — the yacht is said to belong to billionaire Sameer Gehlaut — the NBA legend has reportedly enjoyed its extravagant features during his travels.

What's drawing particular concern isn't just the expense, but the environmental footprint of such luxury leisure.

FROM OUR PARTNER Score fresh, whole-food meals for your dogs — and save up to 60% for a limited time JustFoodForDogs is transforming pet health with fresh, whole-food meals crafted by veterinary nutritionists. Treat your dog to fresh frozen, pantry-ready, and even targeted nutrition and prescription meals — all with recipes backed by over a decade of university-led research. Plus, for a limited time, get up to 60% off and a free gift when you start your dogs on delicious, whole-food nutrition. Learn more

Large yachts burn thousands of gallons of fuel every day, releasing enormous amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. That's more pollution in a week than most families generate in an entire year.

For many, that kind of consumption feels out of touch with growing awareness of the planet's climate challenges.

Still, this story offers a moment for reflection rather than resentment.

As consumers, we can make choices that reduce our impact, from supporting sustainable travel options and ocean-friendly tourism to backing clean-energy policies and technologies that make leisure greener. Even small steps, like opting for local vacations or carbon-offset programs, can help steer our culture toward more mindful luxury.

Jordan's yacht adventures may be the talk of the week, but they also shine a light on a larger issue: how wealth and recreation intersect with responsibility. And perhaps that's the real takeaway — that enjoying life's pleasures doesn't have to come at the planet's expense.

As one commenter pointed out, "We pay for that when we purchase his sneakers every year," while another simply replied in disbelief: "No way."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.