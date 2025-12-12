'Eerie' video from inside cruise ship ignites heated debate online: 'This looks the opposite of relaxing'

"I don't know why but I just imagine this at the bottom of the ocean."

If you polled 100 people on what they would consider to be a perfect vacation, you would probably get 100 different answers. However, a majority of those answers would probably revolve around the word "relaxation."

In a post on r/megalophobia, one Redditor shared a video that showed off the massive size of a modern cruise ship. The post set off an interesting debate among the community regarding their idea of an idyllic vacation and what it means to actually relax.

(Click here to view the video if the embed does not appear.)

"Never seen a cruise ship at this scale. It's crazy how big they are," noted the original poster.

They uploaded drone footage that revealed the mind-boggling scale of today's latest cruise ships. In the clip provided, we can see what is essentially a small floating city, with several decks filled with guest rooms.

As seen in the video, the MSC World Europa is a large, LNG-powered cruise ship from MSC Cruises that first launched in 2022. The 1,094-foot-long ship boasts a gross tonnage of 215,863, capable of accommodating more than 6,700 guests, as well as 2,138 employees.





Although MSC Cruises notes that the liquefied natural gas-powered Europa is able to reduce planet-warming gas pollution by 25%, experts point to a number of other harmful impacts that may outweigh any benefits.

In a study published in the journal Energy Science & Engineering, researcher Robert Howarth detailed the significant concern that LNG presents. The fuel is able to produce carbon pollution throughout its entire lifecycle, leading to the potential pollution of water resources and environmental harm to communities.

"Natural gas and shale gas are all bad for the climate. Liquefied natural gas is worse," Howarth told the Cornell Chronicle. "LNG is made from shale gas, and to make it you must supercool it to liquid form and then transport it to market in large tankers. That takes energy."

Down in the comments section of the original poster, a number of users were quick to point out the flaws of the massive cruise ship.

"This looks the opposite of relaxing," quipped one commenter.

"Above all for nothing and it pollutes the oceans when these natural resources could be used to build much more useful things that we need today, it's a shame," wrote another user.

"I don't know why but I just imagine this at the bottom of the ocean. F****** eerie," admitted a third commenter.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.