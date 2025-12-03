'Horrendous' photo of cruise ships spurs fervent debate online: 'I can think of nothing worse'

One user took to Reddit to share a photo of two huge Royal Caribbean cruise ships docked side-by-side — and people had a lot to say.

In the image, the Star of the Seas and the Icon of the Seas are both visible. They are massive ships, as the photo demonstrates, with plenty of balconies and multiple waterslides on each.

One person in the comments joked about the ships' appearance by saying, "Ah, the turducken of the seas … 'what if we put a casino inside of a hotel, inside of an amusement park inside of a ship?'"

According to Royal Caribbean, the Star of the Seas has over 2,700 guest rooms, seven pools, a waterpark, and over 20 dining venues. Meanwhile, an Icon of the Seas fact sheet stated that it has 20 decks, over 2,800 guest rooms, and can accommodate up to 5,610 guests.

However, these luxuries don't come without a price — and it's more than just money. Over the years, critics have questioned the impact of cruise ships on human health and the environment.

For example, cruise ships generate substantial ocean-polluting waste, including sewage, solid waste, oil, and other contaminants, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Cruise ships also contribute to air pollution that harms health and warms the planet.

Both at sea and at port, cruise ships burn dirty fuels like diesel or LNG, which release a range of harmful pollutants into the atmosphere, according to Friends of the Earth. This air pollution affects human health, including breathing and lung problems, and contributes to concerns like acid rain and habitat destruction.

Others have called attention to practices such as exhaust scrubbing, greenwashing, and ship breaking, which also contribute to these concerns. With that in mind, cruising has a long way to go before it can become a planet-friendly and less harmful travel option.

Although the OP didn't add much to the post about their opinion of the ships, other commenters had a lot to say — most of it negative.

"I can think of nothing worse," wrote one.

Another quipped, "Vacation on these vessels looks absolutely horrendous."

A third person was a little nicer, writing, "Wouldn't call them easy on the eyes, but I'm sure they're more impressive in person."

