Rare event forces Disney World park to close down last minute: 'An unexpected twist in their vacation plans'

Part of the enduring allure of Disney World is its indomitable "Disney magic."

But as Inside the Magic recently reported, even the House of Mouse is no match for rapidly worsening extreme weather in Florida.

What's happening?

Travel site TripSavvy reported that average temperatures in Orlando, Florida, range from a high of around 78 degrees to a low of 59 in November.

On Nov. 10, ITM covered what it called a "rare but not unheard of" closure affecting a major park in Disney World.

Disney guests visiting the park that week were met with an unpleasant surprise: an abrupt cold front. According to WKMG, an arctic blast settled in overnight Nov. 10, stretching into the following day, with apparent temperatures near the "20s and 30s."

Across Central Florida, officials scrambled to open warming centers in the dangerous chill, per WOFL.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Disney World's Typhoon Lagoon water park was forced to close for a full day Nov. 11.

"For guests who had planned to spend the morning floating down Castaway Creek or tackling Crush 'n' Gusher, that's an unexpected twist in their vacation plans," ITM noted.

Why is a cold snap at Disney World concerning?

On Nov. 11, the National Weather Service's Miami office confirmed the Arctic blast that shuttered the entire Disney theme park "broke several records" in the region.

"A *record low minimum* temperature … of 48°F is the coldest on record for this date (11/11) in over 110 years," NWS Miami tweeted.

Although Disney vacations are increasingly expensive, the single-day closure of Typhoon Lagoon was largely an inconvenience to parkgoers.

However, escalating extreme weather in Florida is a broader and more serious concern, and this wasn't the first time Disney's magic was bested by the effects of an overheating planet.

In late 2023, ITM reported a sustained drop in Disney World's overall attendance, with progressively unpredictable and violent weather cited as a major factor.

While Florida remains something of an extreme weather hot spot — Hurricane Ian forced a park closure in 2022 — a warming world has dampened Disney's spark elsewhere.

Ongoing wildfire outbreaks on the West Coast have affected Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and the threat of a typhoon prompted the closure of a Disney park in Hong Kong.

What's being done about it?

During record-breaking low temperatures, Disney cast members served warm drinks and helped guests adjust their plans for icy weather, according to ITM.

Disney can't control the weather, but the House of Mouse is tackling the problem at its source.

On its corporate website, Disney detailed its ambitious sustainability goals worldwide and in Orlando, particularly in terms of clean energy.

"In collaboration with local utility providers at Walt Disney World Resort, a new 75-megawatt solar array came online in fiscal 2024. This array brings the site's renewable electricity use up to 25% of its total electricity consumption," the company disclosed.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.