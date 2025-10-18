Officials pass new law that will force shoppers to change grocery store habits — here's what's happening

"At this point, everyone should be used to it."

A "Bring Your Own Bag" law in Maryland's Montgomery County is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2026, signaling a major change in the health of the county's public spaces.

"The new law, passed earlier this year by the Montgomery County Council, is designed to reduce plastic waste, improve water quality, and encourage the use of reusable bags," reported Mocoshow, a local news source.

Banning plastic bags may seem like a modest environmental win, but its ripple effects are considerable. When states and cities implement these bans, they help keep plastic out of the places people live, work, and play. Fewer plastic bags clogging storm drains and littering streets leads to cleaner neighborhoods and playgrounds, safer drinking water, and reduced exposure to the toxic chemicals that plastics can release as they break down. Over time, these reductions translate into fewer microplastics in our food and water, lowering the risk of microplastics entering our bodies.

This ban also comes with a charitable side effect: "Shoppers who need a paper bag will be charged 10 cents per bag, double the current 5-cent fee. Half of that fee will go to the retailer to cover costs, while the other half will be remitted to the county to support local environmental and water-quality programs."

"The revenues help to shift the burden of litter cleanup costs from public taxpayers to consumers who have a choice to avoid the 10-cent charge by bringing reusable bags," according to Montgomery County's press release.

These fees are meant to encourage citizens to bring reusable bags – not penalize anyone who can't afford them. For that reason, some customers will be exempt from the bag charge, such as those who use SNAP or WIC benefits.

Montgomery County joins 12 U.S. states with statewide plastic bag bans, and many more cities and counties have local ordinances restricting, banning or imposing a fee on them. These bans make a visible difference – cleaner public spaces and reduced litter quickly follow policy changes, creating healthier, more beautiful spaces for us all to enjoy.

"At this point, everyone should be used to it," wrote one commenter on a Reddit thread about the news. "It's not that difficult, and I absolutely don't miss the plastic bags littering the county."

One commenter was confused about the fees on paper bags as well as plastic, to which another partially agreed, responding: "Highly recyclable, but barely recycled… Most ends up in ordinary trash."

This is a clever motto, considering that while clever engineers are coming up with ways to use plastic, and paper bags can be reused and recycled, many people do not recycle them. This is why it's so important for local leaders, like those in Montgomery County, to set the expectation for how we can all take local action and care for the environment.

