Governor faces swift backlash amid plan to shift nearly $300 million from state budget: 'Prices are going up for everybody'

Maryland residents are concerned about state government cuts to important climate funding, according to The Baltimore Sun.

What's happening?

Gov. Wes Moore has proposed tapping into Maryland's Strategic Energy Investment Fund in the upcoming fiscal year. It would move $292 million into general revenue to make up for a $1.8 billion deficit.

These cuts run counter to Moore's commitment to make the state net-zero by 2045, which has already been put into question by exceptions made for hospital energy emissions.

The SEIF has helped to fund a range of energy efficiency efforts, including clean energy investments and support for low- to middle-income residents.

"Energy prices are going up for everybody, but they're most harmful to low-income families," said Josh Tulkin, executive director of the Maryland Sierra Club, per the Sun. "These programs need not just one year of funding, but they need consistency in order to get up and running and also to build community trust."

Why is energy efficiency important?

Home energy efficiency helps residents save money on their monthly bills, but the benefits extend beyond that.

Home energy use accounts for about 12% of global emissions. This is because the dirty grid relies on electrical sources such as coal and gas and because methane and other gases are released in home heating and cooking. That pollution traps heat in the atmosphere, exacerbating destructive weather patterns that incur even more costs.

What's being done about energy costs in Maryland?

Maryland lawmakers have already been pushing to lower costs by supporting grid-scale battery storage.

Discussions on the proposed budget were slated to start Monday. Advocates intend to keep pushing legislators to maintain funding for important energy-efficiency programs.

"It will reduce health bills. It will reduce energy bills. It will help insulate homes. It will help reduce emissions," Kim Coble, executive director of the Maryland League of Conservation Voters, said. "For every dollar that's invested, the payout is really huge for the state, and we'll remind them of that."

