Critics sound off after new legislation exempts hospitals from key policy: 'We think it was unnecessary'

"No other BEPS in the country exempts hospitals."

by Geri Mileva
Hospitals in Maryland will no longer be required to cut building emissions under the state's signature climate policy — a move that some climate advocates say could set a dangerous precedent. 

This year, lawmakers passed House Bill 49 to modify the Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS) program, Maryland Matters reported. The program has been revised to exempt hospitals from the rules and requirements.

What's happening?

The new legislation exempts hospitals and certain equipment used in hospitals and medical facilities from the BEPS program, which aims to reduce building pollution by 2040 in Maryland. 

The Maryland Hospital Association pushed for the change, arguing that continuous, reliable power is critical for patient safety in facilities like intensive care units, emergency rooms, and operating rooms. The MHA added that power disruptions could have deadly consequences. 

Natasha Mehu, the MHA's vice president of government affairs and policy, said hospitals do support efforts to fight rising global temperatures but need special consideration for an exemption.

The nonprofit organization Chesapeake Climate Action Network was initially in favor of House Bill 49, but lawmakers started discussing broader revisions to the program, which included exempting residential buildings and hospitals.

"We think it was unnecessary," said CCAN lobbyist Jamie DeMarco, per Maryland Matters. "No other BEPS in the country exempts hospitals."

Why is the BEPS rollback concerning?

Scaling back the rules and weakening the policies could delay Maryland's path to its 2040 net-zero emissions. This could also raise energy costs and limit job creation in the clean energy sector.

Beyond the economic impact, the BEPS rollback could also have consequences on the environment. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, indirect emissions from homes and businesses accounted for 31% of total emissions in the U.S. in 2022. 

Exempting large buildings could enable them to continue relying on dirty energy sources that contribute to warming the climate and exposing people to harmful indoor air pollution that can cause respiratory issues and heart disease.

What can I do to help influence environmental policies?

These new changes to Maryland's BEPS program could slow down the progress toward cleaner energy in the state's big buildings. While the setbacks is discouraging, there are still ways to push for meaningful change.

Maryland has other acts and initiatives that are still in place, including ENERGIZE Maryland, which aims to boost clean energy production in the state to 75% of the total. It could help accelerate the state's journey toward achieving 100% clean energy by 2035 and reduce its pollution at the same time.

The best thing individuals can do to lobby for stronger environmental policies is to vote for pro-climate candidates during elections. Supporting them could give pro-climate leaders the power to push for policies that can make a difference and pave the way for a cleaner and safer future for all.

Other ways that individuals can help include staying informed about critical climate issues and policies and supporting local retrofitting projects and initiatives.

x