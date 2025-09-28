Major corporation signs crucial agreement to boost energy reliability: 'Lets us bring demand'

"Through these agreements, we're adding clean capacity to the Texas grid."

As demand for energy soars around the world, so does the pollution that comes from the burning of coal, oil, and gas. That is why it is so refreshing to hear large corporations are actively trying to use clean energy sources to reduce their carbon footprint.

With that in mind, the food and snack corporation Mars just signed a massive new energy deal with a company called Enel North America. According to Electrek, Mars has agreed to purchase all the energy produced by three large Texas solar farms. The amount of energy is equivalent to the power necessary for 150,000 homes annually.

Large-scale community solar farm projects like the ones involved in this Mars deal are great for everyone because they lower energy costs, provide more stability for the electrical grid, promote energy independence, and create new jobs. And they help provide a cleaner and cooler future for all because solar energy does not release toxic emissions into the atmosphere.

And this is only the latest good news on the solar front. A massive solar farm in Illinois called Double Black Diamond is set to provide 800 megawatts to the grid. And another large solar project developed in California will be able to power up to 14,000 homes.

The leaders behind the massive agreement were understandably excited about the future it offers.

Michele Di Murro, CEO of Enel North America, said, per Electrek, "Through these agreements, we're adding clean capacity to the Texas grid while supporting a leading manufacturer's sustainability goals."

Kevin Rabinovitch, global VP of sustainability at Mars, said the agreement "lets us bring demand for all the electricity used in our value chain to the clean energy market in a highly efficient manner."

