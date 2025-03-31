  • Business Business

Major candy company unveils sweeping change to iconic product: 'It is imperative'

by Margaret Wong
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Mars, the renowned candy company, has just sweetened its product with better packaging.

According to Manufacturing Digital, the company has teamed up with Berry Global to introduce 100% recycled plastic jars for some of its most popular products. This bold move significantly reduces the company's reliance on newly manufactured plastics.

This transition eliminates over 1,400 tons of plastic annually, equivalent to 238 African elephants, demonstrating Mars' commitment to reducing environmental impact.

The initiative aligns with the company's ambitious Sustainable in a Generation Plan. The company's latest move shows how innovation in the packaging industry can support broader sustainability goals while still meeting consumer expectations.

The company's announcement means Mars is not just cutting down on plastic waste — it's also tackling the dirty fuel pollution associated with plastic production.

Traditional plastic manufacturing relies on dirty energy sources, which release planet-overheating gases into the atmosphere. Mars is helping limit this pollution by choosing to package with pre-used plastics instead of brand-new ones.

"With average global temperatures exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time in 2024, it is imperative that we continue to perform on our promises and, in doing so, prove that sustainability is good for business," said Mars CSO Alastair Child, according to Manufacturing Digital. 

Additionally, reducing plastic use has direct benefits for human health. 

Plastics, particularly those made from dirty energy sources, can degrade into microplastics, which have been detected in food, water, and even our bloodstreams. This means that Mars is actively reducing the amount of harmful microplastics in the environment — and in our snacks.

Mars' move is part of a larger trend in the industry. Other companies are also adopting innovative solutions to tackle plastic waste. For example, PlantFusion is switching out plastic tubs for a plant-based, biodegradable alternative. Google has also transitioned its technology packaging to be fiber-based and entirely recyclable.

Consumers play a crucial role in pushing companies toward sustainable choices. By learning how to identify and back sustainable brands with plastic-free packaging.

