Major players join forces to revolutionize the packaging industry: 'We will bring together the capabilities and expertise of two experienced teams'

A Feb. 3 press release announced that two leading producers of sustainable packaging will be working together to become a new global leader, expanding sustainable packaging solutions.

By combining forces, International Paper and DS Smith will aim to "accelerate growth, improve profitability and serve customers all over the world from operations in more than 30 countries," the press release stated. The companies are committed to creating a safe workspace grounded in ethics.

Sustainable packaging is focused on using materials and designs that are better for the environment than traditional packaging. By using renewable, recyclable, or biodegradable materials as well as plant-based materials, these companies can create packaging that biodegrades faster than plastics and other synthetic materials, reducing waste.

Plastics are made from dirty fuels, which are power sources that contribute to the overheating of the planet and the intensification of extreme weather events. The process of burning dirty fuels produces energy to create these materials but also releases air pollution that contributes to warming the planet.

Many large brands across a variety of industries are shifting to sustainable packaging, and by choosing to purchase from brands that are creating positive environmental change, consumers can support these initiatives.

Estée Lauder is placing a priority on sustainable packaging, as is Patagonia.

One step individuals can take toward being ethical consumers is to research which companies are making strides toward sustainability and support those companies whenever possible. Check out The Cool Down's tool for identifying these companies.

Companies are also rethinking their processes for manufacturing packaging that relies less on dirty fuel to be kinder to the planet. By purchasing products that utilize sustainable packaging, we help reduce landfill waste and help reduce pollution.

Andy Silvernall, International Paper chairman and chief executive officer, discussed the partnership, saying, "We will bring together the capabilities and expertise of two experienced teams with similar cultures to create the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions."

The companies have vowed to be stronger on sustainability. The press release stated that the companies are "committed to being a diligent steward of our forests, a responsible custodian of our environment and a force for good in our communities."

