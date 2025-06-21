New report reveals mind-boggling details of billionaires' luxury doomsday retreats: 'Developing, and controlling, an ecosystem of one's own'

This leaves billionaires in control, and the rest of us not so much.

Who wouldn't want to know that they have a safe place to take their family and friends if the apocalypse occurs?

Most of us can't afford it, but billionaires aren't most of us. According to Reddit, billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah Winfrey, Peter Thiel, and more are buying up islands or land on islands, and then building bunkers to protect themselves if the world gets destroyed.

While billionaires planning to protect themselves and no one else is bad enough, the fact that they are purchasing so much land is causing problems in the here and now, according to the Conversation. When they buy these massive tracts of land, it means there are fewer places where people native to those islands can live. In some places, they are even getting priced out of their own homes.

This leaves billionaires in control, and the rest of us not so much.

According to the article, "What is emerging among billionaires is a belief that survival depends not (only) on hiding out in a reinforced concrete hole in the ground, but (also) on developing, and controlling, an ecosystem of one's own."

Their need for control is forcing other people out of their homes, putting them in more danger, even as the billionaires face less and less. This is just one way, according to Oxfam, that billionaires are bad for the economy.

They're bad for the planet, too, as they release more carbon pollution than the rest of us, with the wealthiest 10% producing at least 40% of the poisonous gases in the air.

If this worries you, start voting for candidates who will fight back when it comes to these kinds of massive land buys. It worked in New Zealand, where native leaders were able to force billionaire Peter Thiel out. It's possible to take back the land they bought when the problem is attacked in the right way.

One Redditor who wasn't excited about billionaires buying up so much land said, "They rule their capitalist empire from utopian islands while the workers keep it and protect it due to the fear of becoming unemployed."

Someone else added, "The people who are doing everything they can to nudge society towards collapse see democracy as a nuisance and would welcome some hybrid of capitalism/feudalism."

