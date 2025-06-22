Listing for $16 million mansion 'monstrosity' sparks outrage online: 'This should not exist'

Depending on your size requirements for what qualifies as a mansion, this fortress, posted on the "r/McMansionHell" subreddit — a forum dedicated to discussing large, cheaply built homes — may leave you stunned.

According to Bankrate, the minimum size qualifications for a mansion can range from 5,000 to 8,000 square feet. For reference, the average American home — which has shrunk over time — measures about 2,290 square feet, per Rocket Mortgage.

The mansion in question comes in at around 32,730 square feet.

"16 bedrooms & 19 bathrooms, where do you even start on this monstrosity," the original poster wrote.

Attached to the post are a few pictures showing the front of the house, which features a long driveway and two massive green lawns, the back of the house, which showcases the two pool areas, and an alleyway featuring at least seven garages for parking.

The mansion is so big that even scanning the front of the residence, there's still so much of the house to see. The mansion looks like six individual homes attached in one long row.

"This should not exist," one commenter stated.

While there's no crime for living well, a mansion this size effectively enters the domain of living in excess.

A mansion with 16 bedrooms — following the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Fair Housing recommendations, which suggest an occupancy of two persons per bedroom — can house 32 people. For reference, the average American household consists of just 2.51 people, per Statista.

Building a home this massive is wasteful, as it takes up a large amount of land to house so few people. The energy consumption to heat or cool such a massive place will also be exorbitant, particularly with higher ceilings and shoddy architectural planning.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, tiny homes, such as those constructed by Australia's Ridgeline Tiny Homes, are much more energy-efficient and cost-effective. Ridgeline builds tiny homes sporting a one-level floor layout that maximizes natural light and heating with plenty of windows and a metal finish.

Tiny homes — or even average homes, for that matter — produce less pollution compared to larger houses like mansions due to their energy efficiency.

"If you are gonna be in a cult and live in a cult house, might as well be in a cult with a pool," one commenter joked.

"If dread was a house," another user wrote.

