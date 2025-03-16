Innovative program puts Mardi Gras beads to good use after the party is over: 'A big impact'

The program gives back to the community in many ways, including financially.

While New Orleans usually gets all the attention during the Mardi Gras season, many states in the Deep South go all out when it comes to this flamboyant celebration. And Mississippi is no exception.

In order to combat the excess of Mardi Gras beads that wind up littered throughout the area, the Mississippi Aquarium partners with organizations across the state to collect and recycle discarded beads. From the beginning of February to mid-March, the aquarium accepts drop-offs from volunteers who collect the necklaces.

According to the Mississippi Aquarium, they have collected "tens of thousands" of beads throughout the years.

As reported by WLOX 13, the program "helps give back in many ways." Following the collection of the necklaces, they are then repurposed and resold. Sales from the repurposed beads will "help to fund medical care for those in need." The process of recycling the beads will also open up employment opportunities for job seekers in the area.

In addition to giving back to the community, the Mardi Gras bead pickup also benefits countless animals in the region. "The small act of recycling beads can make a big impact in helping protect the wildlife in and around your community," the aquarium's blog states.

The aquarium explains that a large portion of the discarded necklaces end up in habitats and waterways. Once there, the beads may be consumed by unsuspecting animals. According to the Ecology Center, many Mardi Gras beads are made up of hazardous materials and contain "levels of chlorine consistent with the presence of chlorinated flame retardants."

In an effort to steer away from harmful products, students at Louisiana State University are developing "PlantMe Beads" that they hope will replace traditional beads. The students working on these biodegradable alternatives are hoping to be able to break them down "with the help of plants and soil bacteria."

As for now, thanks to the work of the Mississippi Aquarium, a large portion of the toxic Mardi Gras beads will stay out of fragile habitats.

