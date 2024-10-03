Community residents outraged after state approves expansion of local oil refinery: 'We still don't think we have the authority'

The new permit removes capacity limits for Marathon's refinery, allowing it to produce more than 140,000 barrels of oil daily.

The state of Michigan has approved a Marathon Petroleum Co. oil refinery to produce more barrels of oil per day despite greater risks of toxic pollution released into the air.

In Detroit, America's third-worst city for asthma, this permit decision was open to public comment, yet few of those comments resulted in changes.

What's happening?

As Planet Detroit reported, the new permit removes capacity limits for Marathon's refinery, allowing it to produce more than 140,000 barrels of oil daily.

The refinery turns crude oils into gasoline, natural gas liquids, petrochemicals, propane, heavy fuel products, distillates, and asphalt, which are then transported by barge, rail, truck, and pipeline.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy approved the refinery's permit because, technically, it does comply with air quality rules and regulations. However, the refinery has gotten many violations recently for producing unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide, which affects the human respiratory system.

Why is oil refinery expansion important?

Even if an oil company operates within legal guidelines, more refinery production produces more pollution and toxic air to breathe.

Oil and gas production causes pollution that contributes to significant health issues, including even premature death. Dirty fuel extraction disproportionately affects lower-income communities and reduces the quality of life for local residents.

Environmental advocates have been critical of the state agency's review of Marathon's permit application and its impact on local air quality. A major concern with the refinery's ramping up of production is the cumulative impacts of air pollutants and their potential harm to vulnerable community groups, such as people with asthma.

"Even when they've done the review, they basically indicated we still don't think we have the authority to address some of these issues," Nicholas Leonard, executive director of the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center, said.

What's being done about oil refinery pollution?

Fortunately, some changes were made to Marathon's initial refinery request based on the public comments, including requirements for at least six years of additional air monitoring and a higher emissions stack.

The Great Lakes Environmental Law Center is analyzing the permit decision further and planning to host a webinar about its effects to educate the public. Meanwhile, local government officials are pushing for legislation requiring the Environmental Protection Agency to analyze cumulative effects more thoroughly before making permit decisions.

As a concerned citizen who desires breathable air in your community, you can attend public hearings and submit your comments and opinions supporting clean energy. You can also take action by voting for climate-conscious candidates and educating friends and family members about polluting companies' actions where you live.

