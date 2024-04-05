Ohio resident shares evidence against oil and gas industry after expansion in own backyard: 'My neighbors and I have seen firsthand'

"We have smelled the chemicals in the air, we have followed the boil advisories, and we have heard the well pad traffic and brine trucks filling otherwise empty streets each night."

The impact of dirty fuel extraction can be felt in a multitude of ways in surrounding communities, whether it's noticeable industrial activity, smog spilling into the air, health concerns, or enforced lifestyle changes.

A longtime resident of Belmont County in Ohio has had just about enough of oil and natural gas being sourced from the local area, with devastating natural destruction increasing over the course of her life.

What's happening?

Writing for FracTracker — a non-profit organization that analyzes the risks of oil, gas, and petrochemical development and helps increase public awareness — air monitoring technician Chloe Mankin discussed the heartbreaking changes energy extraction has brought to the local area.

"No longer could we fall asleep to crickets and peepers, we fell asleep to the sounds of heavy equipment — beeps and revving, trucks and radios," she said. "The rolling hills and folds of the valley that sheltered clusters of native trilliums and fragrant ramps were now also concealing elusive bits of infrastructure that could be heard and smelled but were otherwise invisible to those not involved in their operations."

Why is this so concerning?

Mankin observed that in 2003, 1,000 barrels of oil and 60,000 MCF (thousand cubic feet) of natural gas were extracted from Belmont County. A decade later, there was a 25% increase of the former and a staggering 199% rise in the latter.

Citing ShaleXP.com, Mankin added that 2023 figures stood at 132,839 barrels of oil and 453,583,792 MCF of natural gas.

"The increases in production have not been without consequence: My neighbors and I have seen firsthand the deforestation that has occurred along country roads just outside of town, we have smelled the chemicals in the air, we have followed the boil advisories, and we have heard the well pad traffic and brine trucks filling otherwise empty streets each night," Mankin wrote.

She lamented how young children would now not be able to explore the countryside as she once did, with drilling and extraction making the area unsafe for kids. What's more, the pollution is affecting both air and water quality, and biodiverse ecosystems have been put in peril.

What can be done about oil and gas production?

Mankin will not be giving up the battle to protect the area any time soon.

"As a symbol of my gratitude for the natural world that raised me, I will fight to protect it by identifying issues, finding solutions, and inspiring action in the process," she wrote.

While moving away from reliance on dirty fuel is essential to the health of the planet — helping to save delicate ecosystems from industrial harm and reduce the production of planet-warming pollution — the community effects cannot be ignored.

Mankin's emotional message should resonate with anyone who grew up in the marvel of nature and those who enjoy spending their spare time in green spaces.

That's why voting for climate-positive candidates for local and national government positions is crucial in protecting rural areas from the harms of energy extraction, improving the lives of local residents, and safeguarding native plant species and biodiversity.

