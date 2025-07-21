  • Business Business

Experts sound alarm on hidden damage caused by booming consumer tech trend: 'This all adds up'

"Just be a bit more mindful about what you buy."

by Sara Traynor
A new U.K. consumer trend is contributing greatly to e-waste, according to the York Press.

What's happening?

Commissioned research released by Material Focus, a U.K.-based non-profit, showed U.K. consumers purchased 7.1 million mini-fans in the past year. Demand is only increasing.

Similar to fast fashion, "fast tech" refers to cheap electronic goods, like mini-fans and electric razors, that have a short lifespan, according to the York Press. Mini-fans, in particular, are increasingly popular because of recent heat waves fueled by the planet's warming.

They're rarely recycled. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) found that less than a quarter of electronic goods were recycled in 2022. Andrea Cheong, an activist working with Material Focus, told the Press: "The unrealistic, low prices of fast tech encourages impulse purchases and makes them feel easy to dispose of. This all adds up."

What's so bad about fast tech?

When disposed of improperly, fast tech quickly becomes e-waste. This rapidly increasing form of waste is incredibly detrimental to both the environment and human health.

According to the WHO, e-waste often contains lead, mercury, and dioxins, toxic materials that can damage your respiratory, immune, and nervous systems.

When landfilled, these toxins also seep into the soil and water, affecting nearby communities and polluting local ecosystems.

What's being done about it?

Material Focus released this study to raise awareness of the harmful effects of e-waste. Scott Butler, its executive director, told the Guardian, "Just be a bit more mindful about what you buy, how you use it, and what you do with it when you no longer need it. Never bin it when it no longer works."

If you'd like to help on an individual level, it's important to know your recycling options. For example, brands like Best Buy and Dell offer money in exchange for old electronics. If you're located in the U.K., you can check out Recycle Your Electricals to find options near you. Those based in North America can use Earth911.

