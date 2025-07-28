New research reveals unexpected impact of nationwide ban on widely used product: '[We] have now turned the corner'

Since 2023, Australia has increased its efforts to reduce smoking and vaping. As a result, children between 14 and 17 are vaping less.

According to a recent report by Cancer Council Australia, a sweeping ban of vapes appears to have impacted the availability and appeal of vaping for these teenagers between 14 and 17 years old. In an ongoing survey among Australian youth, researchers asked participants if they have ever tried vaping. In 2023, 17.5% of the participants said they had at least once in their life. In April 2025, that figure fell to 14.6%.

In a news release from the Department of Health, Disability, and Ageing, the agency applauded the initial success of the vaping ban.

"Vaping rates skyrocketed in the five years before these reforms, particularly among young people," Minister for Health and Ageing Mark Butler said. "Vaping rates for young Australians have now turned the corner. Our education and prevention campaigns as well as support to deter people from taking up vaping and smoking or to quit are making a difference."

Since July 2024, the manufacture, commercial possession, and sale of non-therapeutic vapes and disposable vapes has been banned in Australia. This was the centerpiece of the Therapeutic Goods and Other Legislation Amendment (Vaping Reforms) Bill 2024.

The legislation also introduced new offenses and penalties for unlawful importation, supply, advertisement, and possession of vapes. The goal was to keep vapes out of the hands of young people and prioritize the access to therapeutic vapes to those with prescriptions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

While the ban appears to have made a positive impact on young Australians, a few experts were wary of the methods. Raglan Maddox, an associate professor who heads the Tobacco Free Program at Australian National University, noted the short-term effects. "What happens when they're going through the withdrawal process?" Maddox questioned. "What support is available to help them essentially liberate themselves from nicotine addiction?"

Though it is tough to gauge the success of the vaping ban after just 12 months, Butler remains optimistic. "It may take time to see a big decrease in vaping and smoking, but we are here for the long haul for a healthier Australia," he added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.