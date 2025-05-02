Governor signs new law that offers residents $15,000 to strengthen their homes: 'I'm proud to sign this bill'

"It is critical that we have a plan."

A newly signed bill in Maine aims to offer its citizens protection against the looming threat of severe weather events in the state.

On April 22, 2025, Maine senators unanimously passed LD 1, or "An Act to Increase Storm Preparedness for Maine's Communities, Homes and Infrastructure."

The bill comes in the wake of over $90 million in recent winter storm damage to public infrastructure across Maine. Shortly after the bill passed in the Senate, Maine governor Janet Mills signed it into law.

The bill will provide $15 million in funding to establish the Home Resiliency Program, which will allow homeowners to apply for grants of up to $15,000 to make investments in their homes to "safeguard" them against storms.

During the bill signing ceremony, governor Mills highlighted its importance for the people of Maine.

"I'm proud to sign this bill into law, a bill that will allow Maine communities, homeowners, businesses, emergency response leaders and others to prepare for the extreme weather events of the future and make Maine a safe place to live in the process," Mills said.

Governor Mills formed the Infrastructure Rebuilding and Resilience Commission in May 2024 to evaluate the state's response to winter storms. This included identifying key areas for investment and policy changes and developing a long-term infrastructure plan.

Pat Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources, noted the significance of the newly formed commission. "The storms of this past winter have provided a wake-up call for Maine," Keliher said in a statement. "It is critical that we have a plan to confront the harsh reality of a changing climate."

According to a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, an increase in pollution has had a clear influence on the rise of severe weather events. As the global temperature continues to increase, communities may face more frequent and stronger heat waves, heavy downpours, and severe storms.

Cathy Breen, director of government affairs for Maine Conservation Voters, applauded the signing of LD 1 into law.

"There is no corner of Maine safe from the severe weather we've seen in recent years and the serious conditions predicted for the future," Breen wrote in a statement.

