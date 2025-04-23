Surprising new survey reveals policy Democrats and Republicans agree on — here's what nearly 9 in 10 homeowners said

"It can be tempting to draw conclusions about people and their motivations without having data."

Solar energy has bipartisan support, with people of all party affiliations looking to the future of clean power from the sun.

As Solar Builder reported, Aurora Solar surveyed 500 U.S. business property owners and 1,000 U.S. homeowners. It collected data from residential solar professionals about industry trends, as well as size and pricing data from millions of solar projects.

An impressive 76% of homeowners surveyed said that going solar is a smart financial move. This percentage is up from 43% in 2023.

Individuals surveyed also opposed repealing the Inflation Reduction Act and wished to continue taking advantage of IRA solar benefits. In fact, 86% of respondents said they do not want the IRA repealed, or nearly nine in 10 respondents.

In the Aurora Solar study, 39% of people interested in solar were Republicans, and 38% were Democrats.

These findings are significant because they show that the benefits of solar energy are not linked to any political party.

Solar is a wise investment, regardless of affiliation, especially with extreme weather events becoming stronger, more frequent, and longer-lasting due to our warming climate. This increases the need for independence from an energy grid that might go down during these adverse conditions.

The Aurora Solar Industry Snapshot authors wrote: "It can be tempting to draw conclusions about people and their motivations without having data. One overarching finding of this study is that solar transcends political views. And in large part, people in both major political parties have similar motivations for choosing solar. Democrat, Republican, Independent — everyone likes saving money and appreciates energy resilience."

Wherever you fall politically, embracing solar energy is one of the best things you can do for your budget and the planet.

There's a common misconception that solar energy is a political issue. However, surveys show it appeals to and benefits people from all backgrounds and belief systems.

Even with bipartisan support for the Inflation Reduction Act's solar incentives, the IRA's future is uncertain under the Trump Administration. President Donald Trump has said he plans to eliminate the subsidies. However, any repeal of the IRA would require an act of Congress.

For now, it's still possible to take advantage of IRA tax rebates and credits. It's crucial to look for the savings available for a solar upgrade before they disappear.

To make solar systems more affordable, homeowners can benefit by exploring EnergySage's free tools for quick installation estimates and quotes.

The Aurora Solar survey revealed that homeowners who understand the IRA are more likely to want to go solar. Its authors said this is an opportunity for installers who educate customers about IRA benefits to gain a competitive edge.

"Homeowners who are aware of the IRA are twice as likely to say they are actively seeking ways to take advantage of it (60%) compared to those who are unfamiliar with it (30%)," the report read. "The more homeowners understand the IRA, the more likely they are to go solar."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.