Maine becomes 1st state to ban all large data center construction in historic move

Still, the move is primed to serve as an important milestone in the ongoing backlash against the construction of data centers that guzzle a huge amount of energy.

Maine is poised to become the first state in the nation to impose a statewide prohibition on large data centers.

As The Washington Post reported, legislators pushed through a measure introduced in February that places a hold on the development of new data centers that utilize over 20 megawatts of power until the fall of 2027.

Before the ban becomes law, Gov. Janet Mills will have to sign off on it. That isn't a given because, in April, Mills said she wants an exception for a planned data center in Jay, per the Bangor Daily News.

Still, the move is primed to serve as an important milestone in the ongoing backlash against the construction of data centers that guzzle a huge amount of energy. Twelve other states are weighing their own similar moves, per Good Jobs First.

"This is not a Walmart," state Rep. Melanie Sachs, a Democrat who sponsored the legislation, told the Post. "Having a projected load of even two or three data centers can really impact the state as a whole."

To Sachs' point, residents of Maine already pay the third-highest electricity rates in the country, per Choose Energy.

Supporters point to added jobs, meeting consumer demand for artificial intelligence, and fueling technological advancements. Rural Maine could greatly benefit from investment in data centers, according to advocates such as Patrick Woodcock, chief executive of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, per the Post.

The downsides can include surging electricity prices, strain on the grid, and significant water usage.

The proposed legislation allows for a pause to address the various complexities that large data centers pose and make sure residents are on board with the major changes to come.

Maine is far from the only area where data centers are drawing the ire of locals. There are numerous local campaigns to block data centers from taking root where they aren't welcome.

Considering how much the public is potentially impacted by data centers' entry into their region, that only seems fair.

One key feature of Maine's bill is that it will include a provision to examine how proposed data centers will affect the grid. That could be a critical safeguard for residents who might lose out.

Sachs insisted to the Post that the measure is about "stepping back and saying, 'If this is going to come, what can we do to really make it beneficial?'"

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