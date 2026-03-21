Residents fight back as tech companies attempt to flood community with data centers

"We are not against innovation. … What we're against is technology being used as a way to wage this war against working people."

In Arizona, a grassroots movement is pushing back against the rapid expansion of data centers as residents question whether economic promises outweigh environmental and community costs.

Many locals say their neighborhoods are being reshaped by massive industrial facilities that consume vast amounts of electricity and water — resources that are already strained in the drought-prone Southwest.

While tech companies argue that data centers are essential to powering everything from cloud storage to artificial intelligence, citizens are wondering: At what cost?

When Chandler residents learned that a massive 40-acre "tech park" would be built in their community, they showed up to the city council to air their concerns, Caló News reported. The facility was projected to guzzle nearly 50,000 gallons of water a day.

With water already under pressure — from declining groundwater and reduced access to the Colorado River supply — there were plenty of concerns about how it would affect the town. Meanwhile, other towns were fighting similar developments, including the Project Blue data center near Tucson and one near Marana.

"Just because we can build something doesn't mean we should," Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said of the tech park.

Groups such as Don't Waste Arizona and the No Desert Data Center Coalition as well as political coalitions are raising awareness about proposed resource-intensive projects, giving residents in affected towns the information they need to speak up.

In addition to concerns about water, people are worried about rising electricity rates, AI's impact on jobs, and the future of generative AI in general.

"Because of the current AI boom, a lot of corporations are using AI as a way to replace human beings with technology, instead of technology being an aid to human beings at their jobs," said Lexsiri Coronado, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation Phoenix, another group fighting data centers across Arizona. "We are not against innovation, and data centers have been around for years. What we're against is technology being used as a way to wage this war against working people."

For community advocates, the issue is accountability. They argue that corporations should be transparent about their environmental impacts and commit to responsible water use, renewable energy sources, and community engagement.

By organizing town halls, speaking at city council meetings, and examining development agreements, these residents are demonstrating what taking local action can look like in practice. Holding companies accountable protects public health, preserves limited resources, and ensures that economic development doesn't undermine long-term sustainability.

Readers interested in getting involved can explore critical climate issues affecting their own communities and donate money to climate action causes.

As debates over data centers intensify countrywide, Arizona's grassroots advocates are showing how local voices can influence major projects in how and whether they move forward.

"Across the nation, more people are waking up and starting to see, hey, these people are being polluted over here, we might be polluted here," said Stephen Brittle, an organizer with Don't Waste Arizona.

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