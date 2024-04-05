Offshore energy firm deploys 'next-generation' multi-functional workboat to build more wind turbines: 'That behemoth looks awesome'

"The specialized solution aims to open access to a greater number of U.S. ports logistically."

Danish offshore energy firm Maersk Supply Service is deploying a new type of vessel that it is calling the "next-generation Wind Installation Vessel" to help build more wind turbines at sea, as the company posted on Instagram and has been reported in detail by CleanTechnica.

The Wind Installation Vessel will be hauled out to wind farm construction sites and remain on location until installation is complete. Maersk plans to construct the vessel in Louisiana and put it to work in the United States sometime in 2026.

"The specialized solution aims to open access to a greater number of U.S. ports logistically," Maersk said in a statement. "Using U.S.-built, -owned and -flagged tugs and barges to ferry turbine components, Maersk Supply Service's innovative locking and stabilizing mechanism between the WIV and barge will render installations far less dependent on weather conditions, thereby reducing the number of operating days required to install a wind park."

According to Maersk, the system is 30% more efficient than conventional offshore wind construction, in part because it stays at the construction site 24/7 and can avoid some weather-related delays. It will also help to address the shortage of available vessels.

This is all great news for the United States' offshore wind industry, which has moved more slowly than in many other countries due to interference and sabotage from dirty-energy-industry lobbyists.

However, several projects are now moving forward that will provide people with more access to clean, renewable wind energy — hopefully decreasing energy bills and reducing our reliance on dirty energy sources that pollute our planet.

There are two offshore wind projects in New Jersey, one off the coast of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, and two in Louisiana, in addition to several off the California coast.

Fans of clean energy heralded the news of the Maersk Wind Installation Vessel.

"That behemoth looks awesome," wrote one CleanTechnica commenter.

"The lack of off shore wind turbine install ships is a real problem, and here Denmark comes to the rescue, again," wrote another.

