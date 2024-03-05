State approves two offshore wind farms to address major local concern — here’s what they’re capable of

Wind energy is quickly picking up across the United States, with turbines in all 50 states generating more than 10% of the net total of the country’s energy in 2022.

New Jersey has taken a monumental step forward when it comes to renewable energy, as it recently approved two new offshore wind projects that are expected to power around 1.6 million homes.

The two projects — named Leading Light Wind and Attentive Energy — bring the state’s total of preliminarily approved offshore wind projects to three, as reported by Renewable Energy World.

The news comes after Danish wind developer Orsted pulled out of a set of offshore wind projects. The company cited supply chain issues and rising interest rates for its decision to abandon two wind farm projects off the state’s southern coast in October, per the Associated Press.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, renewable energy like wind can help local governments dramatically reduce planet-warming pollution. Other benefits include creating jobs and diversifying energy supply while reducing dependence on imported fuels.

Wind energy is quickly picking up across the United States, with turbines in all 50 states generating more than 10% of the net total of the country’s energy in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. This pumped $20 billion into the U.S. economy, the agency stated.

Meanwhile, this clean energy source helps the U.S. avoid 336 million metric tons (about 370 million tons) of planet-warming pollution each year — this is equivalent to pulling 73 million cars off the roads, the DOE says.

According to the National Grid Group, offshore wind farms are considered more efficient than land-based farms, thanks to stronger winds and other factors. The organization also asserts that offshore turbines make less of an environmental impact.

That may be why this clean energy strategy is gaining momentum across the globe. For instance, Louisiana is making history by launching the first two offshore wind farms in state waters.

The Biden administration also recently approved what will become the nation’s largest wind farm to date. The Ocean Wind 1 will be located 13 nautical miles (about 15 miles) off Atlantic City, New Jersey, and is expected to power up to 380,000 homes.

The Dogger Bank development in the U.K. is considered the world’s largest offshore wind farm. Once completed, it will occupy an area almost as large as Greater London and nearly twice the size of New York City, according to Equinor, the operator of the wind farm. It is expected to generate enough energy to power six million British homes annually.

As for new state-approved wind farms in New Jersey, company representatives and state officials are enthusiastic — including because they won’t cause visual pollution along the state’s beaches and shores, which was a point of concern for locals.

“We are over the curvature of the Earth,” said Damian Bednarz, managing director of Attentive Energy, per Renewable Energy World.

Tim Sullivan, CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, said, per the publication: “As of today, New Jersey and Gov. (Phil) Murphy are back on our front foot in terms of offshore wind.”

