Officials issue sweeping ban on common everyday goods: 'These products will not return'

Macao is taking another step toward cleaner streets and healthier neighborhoods.

Macau Daily Times recently shared the announcement of a new executive order that will ban the import of plastic cotton swabs, plastic balloon sticks, and inflatable sticks into the city. This is the latest in a series of measures aimed at cutting single-use plastic waste.

The order, signed by Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, is part of a series of action plans under the Macao Environmental Protection Plan, an initiative by the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) to safeguard Macao's environmental quality and the health of its residents.

Over the years, the DSPA has enacted regulations prohibiting the use of disposable plastic straws, drink stirrers, knives, forks, spoons, cups, and plates. It has also imposed surcharges on the use of plastic shopping bags.

According to the United Nations Environment Program, up to 23 million tons of plastic waste end up in lakes, rivers, and seas globally every year. In Macao, approximately 2.4 million packs of plastic cotton swabs are imported each year.

While the ban may cause concern to some retailers due to changes in product sourcing or costs, the import of plastic cotton swabs has already been reduced since early this year. Eco-friendly options, such as wooden cotton swabs, are also now widely available.

This move coincides with global efforts to cut down on single-use plastics, seen in countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and the Philippines — a trend that's driving consumers toward more eco-conscious choices.

More individuals are opting for reusable grocery bags and everyday items, while supporting brands with plastic-free packaging.

The ban in Macao will take effect in January 2026, giving manufacturers and retailers ample time to clear their current inventory. They will also need to phase out any remaining stocks while switching to more sustainable alternatives.

"Although some inventory remains, it is expected that once it is depleted, these products will not return," said Sunny Ip, the chairman of the Macao Union Suppliers Association, according to the Macau Daily Times.

By giving businesses time to adjust and residents alternatives, Macao is paving the way for cleaner streets, healthier communities, and a more sustainable future.

