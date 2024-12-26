Video captures moment multimillion-dollar yacht collides with Royal Caribbean cruise ship in Nassau

The cruise ship in the video, Allure of the Seas, is among the biggest on the planet.

When it comes to great symbols of excessive consumption, multimillion-dollar yachts and cruise ships rank near the very top. However, in a head-to-head between the two, it appears cruise ships are the clear victor.

A four-day cruise from Miami to the Bahamas was briefly disrupted on Dec. 11 when a luxury yacht collided with the Royal Caribbean ship in the Bahamian capital of Nassau. Fortunately, nobody was hurt, and the cruise ship only sustained minor damages. The yacht, however, did not fare as well.

Local 10 News shared a video from passenger Dayanni Bhagwandin, which shows the mast snapped in half.

It's unclear as of right now what caused the collision, but it's certainly an alarming scene when two boats collide. The incident also provides some real perspective about the absolutely massive size of cruise ships — they make multimillion-dollar yachts look like dinghies.

The cruise ship in the video, Allure of the Seas, is among the biggest on the planet. The nearly 1,200-foot-long, over 200-foot-wide ship weighs over 225,000 gross tons and carries almost 7,000 passengers. Its fuel consumption, pollution, and waste generation are equally as gargantuan. And that says nothing of its potential to directly harm marine life.

Royal Caribbean has pledged to have a net-zero-pollution ship by 2035, but the company's words have not exactly matched its actions. Meanwhile, groups like Friends of the Earth report that the company's criminal fines for violating environmental regulations are second only to Carnival Corporation.

It can be difficult to comprehend just how gigantic both a luxury cruise ship and its environmental impact are. But videos like this one do help to paint that picture.

If you're looking for a greener vacation, you can consider eco-friendly options. There are plenty out there, such as the eco-friendly Pimalai resort in Thailand or the wind-powered cruise ship, Sea Cloud Spirit.

