Boston Red Sox owner faces backlash from locals after docking massive yacht in town: 'It's huge'

A superyacht docked in Clayton, New York, received mixed reactions from locals and tourists due to its enormous size.

As 7 News reported, the superyacht was docked in Clayton for most of July, raising eyebrows among the local community.

The presence of the vessel wasn't welcomed by residents because it blocked the view of the waterfront and was in the way of the fireworks held there on July 4.

The Elysian superyacht is 217 feet (66 meters) and belongs to Boston Red Sox owner John Henry. Despite its unpopularity among locals, it generated a significant amount of money for the area, yielding at least $20,000 for the village.

Some tourists also loved the presence of the yacht and were excited to see it.

"It's huge," said visitor Sam Henning, per 7 News. "It's crazy."

Superyachts like these have been gaining a lot of attention due to their increasing size and the humongous amount of waste they generate. They burn a lot of fuel and significantly contribute to harmful, planet-warming pollution.

On top of this, many of these floating mansions have air conditioning, swimming pools, and a lot of staff, which further adds to the energy needed to run them.

A study carried out by Oxfam in 2024 looked at 23 superyachts owned by billionaires and estimated the average annual carbon footprint of each of them to be around 6,252 tons (5,672 tonnes). To put this into context, it would take an average person 860 years to produce the same amount of pollution.

The luxurious lifestyles of the rich and famous produce a significant amount of planet-warming gases every year. This includes travel on superyachts and private jets.

Reducing luxury emissions like these could go a long way toward lowering pollution globally and cooling down the planet.

