Tesla gains ultimate rival as a new EV ‘luxury super-sports sedan’ arrives in driveways: ‘This is a gamechanger’

In its latest effort to muscle in on the Tesla Model S Plaid’s authority in the high-performance electric vehicle space, Lucid has sent the first of its Air Sapphire EVs to customers.

According to Lucid, the “luxury super-sports sedan” will deliver zero to 60 miles per hour in just 1.89 seconds and a top speed of 205 miles per hour.

Furthermore, to settle the nerves of customers with range anxiety, the Sapphire Air boasts the potential to complete 427 miles on a single charge, all while producing zero tailpipe pollution.

Upon news of the deliveries on Electrek’s website, commenters were quick to compare the Lucid to its more established rival.

“The difference is the Lucid is an actual luxury vehicle,” said one reader. “The Model S’s steering wheel starts peeling off within a year.”

“This is a gamechanger,” said another.

When announcing the final specifications of the new challenger to Tesla’s throne, CEO of Lucid Group Peter Rawlinson said, “With the release of the Lucid Air Sapphire, we are witnessing an unprecedented moment in time. The technology that underpins Sapphire enables an unsurpassed blend of performance, agility, and versatility.”

Rawlinson also expressed confidence in the model’s ability to shake up the market.

“With the Lucid Air Sapphire, we have once again raised the bar and increased the gap between Lucid and its competitors, creating the world’s most well-rounded and versatile high-performance EV.”

Sounds like it’s your move, Tesla.

According to Tesla, the Model S Plaid, for comparison, can tackle around 370 miles on a single charge and can reach a top speed of 200 miles per hour. Meanwhile, it can get to 60 miles per hour from standing in 2.1 seconds.

So, the Lucid is boasting performance increases in all three categories, but it comes at a significantly higher cost. Electrek pointed out that you’ll need to part with $249,000 to get your hands on one, while the Model S Plaid comes in at a more reasonable $89,990.

In a recent video on the YouTube channel Ultimate Drag Race Replay, the Model S Plaid was seen absolutely smoking the Lucid Air in a series of speed and acceleration tests. It will be interesting to see if the Air Sapphire can improve upon that performance.

