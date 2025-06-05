Gardener issues warning over misleading plant sold at nearly every major garden store: 'This makes me angry'

When shopping at a major retailer, it can certainly be easy to trust that the product that you're buying is not only reasonably priced but labeled correctly as well. However, as one gardener found out, it is prudent to take a closer look at whatever you purchase.

While posting to r/NativePlantGardening, a Redditor shared their frustrating experience shopping at a nearby Lowe's.

While presumably browsing the lawn and garden section, the original poster came across a plant that appeared to be an invasive species. "Lol, Lowes is selling tropical milkweed branded as 'scarlet' milkweed," the Redditor wrote.

While it's native to the tropical Americas and widely planted in gardens, tropical milkweed can spread aggressively in areas where it's not native and where it is hardy. This can lead to competition with native plant species and potentially disrupt monarch butterfly migration patterns.

Scarlet milkweed can be a good plant for monarchs, providing food and nectar for monarch caterpillars and adults. However, its tendency to stay green year-round can encourage them to stay in an area longer than they should. This can greatly affect their migration and threaten their overall health.

But don't worry — there are plenty of milkweed species that are native to America that can not only help monarchs but encourage healthier ecosystems as well. According to a National Wildlife Foundation blog post, milkweed species such as Common Milkweed, Butterflyweed, and Swamp Milkweed are native to many parts of the country.

Native plant species help homeowners save both time and money. They don't require as many resources like water and chemical treatments, leading to lower water and service bills. Native plants also thrive more easily in their natural habitats, reducing the amount of maintenance required. Even a partial lawn replacement allows homeowners to reap these rewards.

Natural gardens and lawn substitutes like clover and buffalo grass are all low-maintenance and money-saving options that benefit the environment as well.

Providing food and habitat for various wildlife, native plants support birds and pollinators — which help protect our food supply — while helping to maintain biodiversity. In addition, native plants also enhance soil health, prevent erosion, and improve air and water quality.

Down in the comments section, many users shared the frustrations as the original poster.

"Ugh this makes me angry," wrote one commenter.

"So despicable..shame on Lowes," quipped another Redditor.

A third user offered up an easy solution to avoid buying invasive plant species. "Buy from local growers and native plant growers," they suggested. "Try not to buy from Big box stores."

