L'Oréal plans industry-shifting changes to the way it makes perfume: 'Sustainability ... is not just a choice; it's our conviction'

Cosmetic giant L'Oreal announced in November it had found new and innovative ways to extract fragrances from nature. While L'Oreal is a multibillion-dollar company, it has claimed a commitment to reducing its impact on the planet in its production processes, which the company reaffirmed in a recent interview with CosmeticsDesign.

"We want to reduce our environmental impacts in all different aspects: from fighting climate change to water usage reduction, to preserving biodiversity, and to protect our natural resources," Qian Zheng, head of advanced research North America at L'Oréal Research & Innovation, told CosmeticsDesign in late May.

The company's L'Oreal for the Future campaign sets lofty goals for the company. Carbon neutrality at its sites, using 100% recycled water, and 100% sustainability for its product ingredients and packing are just some of the company's goals to hit by 2030, and going on record with them allows consumers who care to keep tabs on whether it follows through.

According to Sustainability Magazine, "For a decade, L'Oreal Group has accelerated advances in sourcing and responsible production, rolling out its Product Environmental and Social Labelling Program across brands, and providing transparency to consumers on the ingredients and composition of its products."

The company's recent fragrance innovation utilizes Green Sciences. Per the company's press release: "The patent-pending technology is a waterless, low-energy, slow extraction process that reveals the exact smell of an ingredient while preserving its integrity."

According to Clean Hub, around 30% of pollution in the cosmetic industry is from extracting raw materials, so this move to make the process cleaner has the potential to make a measurable difference. Choosing to buy cosmetics that have a smaller impact on the planet is just another way we can reduce our footprint.

The vast majority of the harm to our planet is done by massive multinational corporations, so it matters to see one making an effort and reflecting the fact that it recognizes its customers care about the issue.

As a consumer it is important to "vote with your dollar" and let brands know these changes are important to you. However, it is also important to be mindful of greenwashing when companies make bold claims. Greenwashing is a way for businesses to hide behind technicalities and make bold claims about their products and practices. For example, H&M claims items are a "Conscious Choice" when a very small percentage of the material used in a garment is actually natural.

While a lot of what the company has done so far is set goals it may or may not achieve, there is external evidence that L'Oreal is committed to making these changes to its brand. In 2019, the company was recognized by the United Nations as a company leading the business charge to help the planet reach climate goals, though time will tell how well the brand can follow through.

"As the world leader in fine fragrances, embracing sustainability throughout the whole fragrance value chain is not just a choice; it's our conviction," said Cyril Chapuy, president of L'Oréal Luxe, in a press release.

